County officials to announce free college education for 500 eligible students

County officials will announce on Monday a program to send 500 students to college for free.

The announcement is taking place via a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the Skyline College Building 12, 3300 College Drive, San Bruno. The free college education is funded by a $2 million grant from the County.

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, will hold the conference along with students and officials of the San Mateo County Community College District.

The free college education is available for students who enroll in the district's Promise Scholars Program, which offers scholarships and support services to first-time, full-time students.

Mario Guzman, a Promise Scholar Program participant who moved from El Salvador to Pacifica five years ago, will attend the press conference. Guzman attends Skyline College and is interested in digital arts and content creation.