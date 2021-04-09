News

Facebook to host Menlo Park COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday

Event is open to eligible residents of Belle Haven, East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Signs for the new vaccination clinic at Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters are translated into Spanish and Tongan to aid visitors. Courtesy Charles Ommanney/Facebook.

Starting Saturday, Facebook will convert part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination clinic for eligible residents of Belle Haven, East Palo Alto and North Fair Oaks.

"We are really excited to open our doors for community members to come and get vaccinated," said Ashley Quintana, public policy manager for Facebook, in an interview.

On Saturday, April 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., Facebook will host the first such clinic at Building 28 at its headquarters, located at 164 Jefferson Drive in Menlo Park. No appointments are needed and registration opens at 11:30 a.m.

Vaccines will be provided to people who are eligible based on existing criteria in San Mateo County, which includes those who are 50 and older, have high risk medical conditions or are disabled, are homeless or live in group homes, or work in the following sectors: health care, public safety, education, child care, grocery, restaurant, agriculture, transportation, or janitorial. The site will also be used to provide second doses to Belle Haven residents who have already received their first vaccinations, according to Quintana.

In addition, shuttles will be provided to transport people to appointments every 30 minutes from East Palo Alto, Belle Haven and North Fair Oaks. Access the shuttle schedule and directions to Building 28 here.

The effort is a public-private partnership between Facebook, local nonprofits like Belle Haven Action and Nuestra Casa, the Ravenswood Family Health Center, the county of San Mateo and the cities of East Palo Alto and Menlo Park, Quintana said.

A community member is vaccinated by staff at the Ravenswood Family Health Center. Courtesy Charles Ommanney/Facebook.

Quintana said that, as a person of Latinx descent who is from the community, "This is really close to my heart."

"The partnership with the clinic is a great way to make sure we are serving the communities that need it most," she said.

Facebook has also partnered with Gov. Gavin Newsom's office and nine nonprofits to support pop-up vaccine clinics in the Central Valley, Inland Empire, San Diego and South Central Los Angeles.

In addition, the company plans to give ad credits to nonprofits and trusted organizations in California to help underserved communities access vaccine appointments.

The initiative aims to provide vaccinations to 10,000 people in the first several weeks, depending on supply, according to a Facebook statement.

"As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress," said Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in a statement. "I hope that everyone will get vaccinated once they’re eligible to protect themselves and their loved ones, so we can bring an end to the pandemic."

Access a flyer for the clinic in multiple languages below:

Comments

Observer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
on Apr 9, 2021 at 12:43 pm
Observer, Menlo Park: Linfield Oaks
Registered user
on Apr 9, 2021 at 12:43 pm

There have been at least four clinics held in this part of town already. Since the clinics are exclusive to those residents, has anyone checked to see whether the intended recipients actually want the vaccine? Because many of the rest of us can't get appointments anywhere.

Hmmm
Registered user
another community
on Apr 9, 2021 at 4:41 pm
Hmmm, another community
Registered user
on Apr 9, 2021 at 4:41 pm

Well, Observer, residents of the three targeted areas have been clamoring for vaccine access. Your sour grapes are noted but not helpful.

