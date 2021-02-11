Menlo Park's interim police chief to head San Rafael police department

The city of San Rafael announced Wednesday that it has hired Menlo Park's interim Police Chief David Spiller as its new police chief, starting March 16.

Spiller is a former chief of the Pleasanton Police Department and previously worked for the Mountain View and San Diego police departments.

After a seven-month retirement from the Pleasanton department, he took on the role of Menlo Park's interim chief at the end of July, filling the vacancy created when former Chief Dave Bertini abruptly announced his departure from the department during a June City Council discussion on police reform.

"I genuinely look forward to lending my experience to San Rafael and working with a team of committed public service professionals,” said Spiller in a statement. "San Rafael is a wonderful, supportive community and I am eager to be a part of this very special place."

His starting salary will be $16,152 per month. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.