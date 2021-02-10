Local clean power agencies join new group to invest in greener energy infrastructure

Clean energy agencies Peninsula Clean Energy and Silicon Valley Clean Energy announced Monday that they will join six other nonprofit agencies that buy clean energy on behalf of residents and form a new entity called California Community Power.

The nonprofits are community choice aggregators (CCA), which pool the entire purchasing demand of a county or area so that it can secure contracts for cleaner energy than is provided by the dominant utility, which in much of California is PG&E. The idea is to give customers a choice to buy cleaner power since PG&E can have older contracts and electricity that comes from sources that are not as renewable or low in carbon emissions than what CCAs often provide. Often, electricity purchased by CCAs is still distributed through the existing power grid belonging to PG&E or another dominant utility provider.

In San Mateo County, Peninsula Clean Energy is the CCA that by default offers customers cleaner energy than PG&E at a slight discount. Customers can either opt to purchase 100% renewable energy for slightly more than PG&E rates or opt out of the program and stick with PG&E.

"CCAs have helped local communities meet their climate goals by building new renewable resources and implementing programs that reduce emissions from transportation and buildings," said state Sen. Josh Becker in a press statement. "It is encouraging to see CCAs come together to develop long duration storage, a crucial resource for achieving our 100% clean energy target."

The new entity, California Community Power, will be a Joint Powers Authority, which will allow its member agencies to buy new, cost-effective clean energy and resources to help make that energy more reliable, according to the statement.