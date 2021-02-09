Infamous 'Valpo Hill' could face traffic restrictions in effort to improve safety

The hill has a history of traffic accidents. According to traffic data history obtained from the Menlo Park Police Department, there have been a total of six vehicle collisions on the hill since 1999, including the tragedy in January. In four of the other reported incidents, no injuries were reported, and in one, no details were provided.

Most recently, however, the hill has became the site of a community tragedy. Portola Valley teen Michael Enright, was driving an SUV that apparently hit a light pole on the street and rolled over near the bottom of the hill at Valparaiso and Altschul avenues on Saturday, Jan. 16. He died of his injuries the following Monday, and two other teens involved in the accident were also injured.

One very rough calculation put the street at about a 14% grade – one reason it draws walkers seeking a cardio workout going up and skateboarders seeking a stomach-dropping thrill coming down.

Menlo Park's Valparaiso Hill is notoriously treacherous. Nicknamed Valpo Hill, the 0.2-mile stretch of curved road between Hallmark Circle at the top and Altschul Avenue at the bottom in the city's Sharon Heights neighborhood is steep.

Councilman Ray Mueller, who represents the district where the hill is located, said he wanted to see immediate attention paid to improving safety there. He said he frequently walks by the hill and often sees teens hanging out at the top.

"For cars, it is a very tricky section of the road to navigate," she said. Plus, she noted, Altschul Avenue, as a one-way street through that part of west Menlo Park, is a popular route frequented often by walkers, runners and cyclists.

In the aftermath of the accident, some people have urged the City Council to do something to make the street safer, and the Menlo Park City Council has begun to discuss what could be done to improve the street's safety.

"My goal is to prevent tragedy before it happens and (make) engineering changes to make our wold safer so kids can get around and make some teenage mistakes without fatalities," Councilwoman Jen Wolosin said.

Vice Mayor Betsy Nash said she agreed and asked how the city could go about making it a one-way street going uphill and favored enacting a simpler process for neighbors to coordinate having traffic calming measures installed on residential streets if they want them. "We're making people advocate for safer streets," she said. "That seems backward."

"If there is an issue with teens coming down that hill, there's going to continue to be an issue with teens coming down that hill," he said.

Infamous 'Valpo Hill' could face traffic restrictions in effort to improve safety