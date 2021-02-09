News

Infamous 'Valpo Hill' could face traffic restrictions in effort to improve safety

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 9, 2021, 5:22 pm 0
Pedestrians and a car make their way up Valparaiso Hill, where a roadside memorial has been set up in remembrance of a teenager who died from injuries in a car crash at the location in January. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park's Valparaiso Hill is notoriously treacherous. Nicknamed Valpo Hill, the 0.2-mile stretch of curved road between Hallmark Circle at the top and Altschul Avenue at the bottom in the city's Sharon Heights neighborhood is steep.

One very rough calculation put the street at about a 14% grade – one reason it draws walkers seeking a cardio workout going up and skateboarders seeking a stomach-dropping thrill coming down.

The hill for years has been host to Menlo Park's Skate Jam where longboarders competed for, among other feats, "gnarliest spill."

Most recently, however, the hill has became the site of a community tragedy. Portola Valley teen Michael Enright, was driving an SUV that apparently hit a light pole on the street and rolled over near the bottom of the hill at Valparaiso and Altschul avenues on Saturday, Jan. 16. He died of his injuries the following Monday, and two other teens involved in the accident were also injured.

A memorial on Valparaiso Hill in remembrance of Portola Valley teen Michael Enright who died from injuries related to a car crash that occurred at this spot in January. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The hill has a history of traffic accidents. According to traffic data history obtained from the Menlo Park Police Department, there have been a total of six vehicle collisions on the hill since 1999, including the tragedy in January. In four of the other reported incidents, no injuries were reported, and in one, no details were provided.

In the aftermath of the accident, some people have urged the City Council to do something to make the street safer, and the Menlo Park City Council has begun to discuss what could be done to improve the street's safety.

At the council's Jan. 26 meeting, resident Sally Cole said she'd favor making the street one-way up the hill to improve safety.

"For cars, it is a very tricky section of the road to navigate," she said. Plus, she noted, Altschul Avenue, as a one-way street through that part of west Menlo Park, is a popular route frequented often by walkers, runners and cyclists.

On Jan. 30, several council members expressed interest in doing something to improve safety on Valparaiso Hill.

A car drives up 'Valpo Hill,' near the intersection of Valparaiso and Altschul avenues in west Menlo Park. In response to a recent teen death related to a traffic accident on the road, the Menlo Park City Council is considering making the road one-way up the hill. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Councilman Ray Mueller, who represents the district where the hill is located, said he wanted to see immediate attention paid to improving safety there. He said he frequently walks by the hill and often sees teens hanging out at the top.

"If there is an issue with teens coming down that hill, there's going to continue to be an issue with teens coming down that hill," he said.

Vice Mayor Betsy Nash said she agreed and asked how the city could go about making it a one-way street going uphill and favored enacting a simpler process for neighbors to coordinate having traffic calming measures installed on residential streets if they want them. "We're making people advocate for safer streets," she said. "That seems backward."

"My goal is to prevent tragedy before it happens and (make) engineering changes to make our wold safer so kids can get around and make some teenage mistakes without fatalities," Councilwoman Jen Wolosin said.

Mayor Drew Combs has also expressed interest in improving safety at Valparaiso Hill.

