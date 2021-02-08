Former San Mateo County community college chancellor fired from new post

On Aug. 12, 2019, the district announced that Galatolo would leave his chancellor post to become chancellor emeritus and work on a feasibility study to bring a California State University campus to the Peninsula.

The review turned up numerous material facts that were not provided to the Board of Trustees by Galatolo when he entered into the contract to be chancellor emeritus. "In light of these facts, and at a time when our hard-working students are struggling to pay SMCCCD tuition and fees to invest in their futures, the board found continued payments to the former chancellor emeritus to be unacceptable," Pimentel said.

"Working in collaboration with my board colleagues, and the district's administration, we initiated an investigation of the hundreds of thousands of documents and dozens of witness interviews that district staff have diligently and thoroughly produced for the San Mateo County District Attorney's 18-month long criminal investigation into the former chancellor emeritus, which remains ongoing," Pimentel said in a prepared statement.

The district's governing board voted to end Galatolo's $467,700 annual contract during a closed session at its Feb. 6 retreat, said Trustee John Pimentel in an email on Feb. 8. Not only did the board fire Galatolo, but Pimentel said that the board also voted to "pursue recovery of all amounts paid" to the chancellor emeritus under his 2019 contract.

Ron Galatolo, the San Mateo County Community College District's contentious chancellor emeritus, has been fired from his post amid an investigation into his actions during his previous tenure as chancellor.

A separation agreement between Galatolo and the district, obtained by the Palo Alto Daily Post through the California Public Records Act, said the two parties would craft a "mutually acceptable joint press release." It also states that district officials would stick to "talking points" when discussing Galatolo's departure.

"We continue to conduct dozens of interviews and review records obtained by way of search warrant," Wagstaffe said in an email. "We are as well working constantly with the law firm representing all the district employees and board members to be able to set up interviews."

There were allegations against Galatolo of improprieties with construction and purchasing contracts and of harassment of an employee, Wagstaffe said. The warrants and affidavits have been sealed by court order, he said.

Last summer , the DA's office issued search warrants in connection with Galatolo's tenure as the district's chancellor, but there is no set timeline for resolution of the case yet, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Galatolo first joined the district as executive vice chancellor in 1999, following 11 years as controller for the Foothill-De Anza Community College District, according to his Redwood City Chamber of Commerce profile.

District officials said in a statement that it is important to avoid speculation or jumping to conclusions, and to allow the DA's Office to conclude the investigation.

The agreement prevents the district from suing Galatolo for anything he might have done as chancellor.

Former San Mateo County community college chancellor fired from new post

College district board seeks to recoup Ron Galatolo's $468K 'chancellor emeritus' salary