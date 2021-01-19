Menlo School sophomore dies from injuries in Sharon Heights car crash

A Menlo School sophomore died Monday night, Jan. 18, from injuries he sustained in a car crash in Menlo Park over the holiday weekend, according to the Atherton school.
Michael Enright, 16, of Portola Valley was one of three teens in an SUV that rolled over in the Sharon Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, Jan. 16, near the intersection of Valparaiso and Altschul avenues. Police identified Enright as the driver of the SUV, which apparently hit a light pole, according to Chief Harold Schapelhouman of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District and Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson Nicole Acker.
He was surrounded by family when he died at 5:30 p.m. on Monday after being taken off of life support, according to the school and Acker.
"Michael was a witty, interesting, and insightful student who had a unique perspective and bravely spoke his mind," Menlo School said in a Jan. 19 statement. "As a freshman, he was also a member of last year's undefeated JV football team where he showed his resiliency and determination and worked hard to gain the respect and love of his teammates."
Menlo Park firefighters said they found two people trapped inside the SUV and a third who had been ejected lying in the street near the sheared-off light pole. Crews stabilized the upside-down car and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupants, the fire district said. The passengers were a 16-year-old male from Menlo Park and a 15-year-old female from Woodside.
Enright and another victim were taken to Stanford Hospital with life threatening injuries, Acker said. The third victim was taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious, but not life threatening, she said.
Menlo School, a private school located in Atherton, noted that the Enright family has been a part of its school community for more than four decades.
"The entire Menlo community is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our hearts go out to the entire Enright family," according to the school.
Schapelhouman said the Sharon Hills Park area where the accident occurred is a "significantly steep section of road for this area that slightly winds about with some pedestrian traffic at times."
The crash is still under investigation, but a witness alleges the vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed, Acker said. It hasn't been determined if drugs or alcohol were involved, she said.
Comments
another community
on Jan 19, 2021 at 7:29 pm
on Jan 19, 2021 at 7:29 pm
There were no drugs used, I knew the driver personally and was texting before he started driving and he was completely sober. It is disgraceful implying that a recently deceased 16 year old boy was “on drugs or alcohol”.
Menlo Park: University Heights
on Jan 19, 2021 at 7:50 pm
on Jan 19, 2021 at 7:50 pm
I'm not seeing any indication in the article that drugs or alcohol were involved. [Portion removed due to disrespectful comment] Teenagers are not always the best judge of how best to drive in certain conditions - perhaps we should all look back and wonder if we should really have been behind the wheel at that age.
Menlo Park: University Heights
on Jan 19, 2021 at 8:21 pm
on Jan 19, 2021 at 8:21 pm
Anonymous - that's not an implication, it's standard that they look at that after a crash like this. It's all very tragic.
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Jan 19, 2021 at 10:28 pm
on Jan 19, 2021 at 10:28 pm
This is very sad and a tragedy, and I am so sad that a family lost their son. Speed was clearly a factor and the kids who survived should go to schools and talk about the danger of speeding. What angers me is that this accident took place in the middle of the day and at a time when many families are home due to the pandemic, and it was so very fortunate that they did not kill innocent people/kids out enjoying the sunshine. Kids really don't think about the consequences of speeding. If the surviving teens can relate their experience to other teens and potentially save even just 1 life, if not many lives, then a positive can come out of this horrific tragedy.
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 20, 2021 at 8:52 am
on Jan 20, 2021 at 8:52 am
This is an incredibly sad and senseless tragedy. Let’s not jump to conclusions about the speed from a single witness. Anyone who is familiar with this stretch of road, knows it is steep and curvy and dangerous. Drivers and bikers pick up speed quickly. With all the turns and obstacles like bikers, pedestrians, and drivers, it is fraught with risk.
I would like to know about any other roll-over accidents on this stretch. So far, I am aware of two others (and both were fatalities). This is outrageous to have such a dangerous road not changed to mitigate the risk. Please post if you know if any other accidents, and please contact me if you have details. I and others plan on taking action so no other innocent people are killed. Thank you.
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
on Jan 20, 2021 at 12:43 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 12:43 pm
How about: we hold back from being judgmental in this thread. Write as if the 3 families were reading it.
This is the nightmare every parent thinks about when we give our 16-year-olds the car keys. My best friend and I were lucky, and crawled out of his overturned car 43 years ago. I am so very very sorry for what happened and your lifetime of grief.
another community
on Jan 20, 2021 at 12:50 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 12:50 pm
I have known Michael for many years. He was a truly fine, hard-working, warm-hearted young man. This loss is a horrible tragedy. If there have been other accidents at this site, I do hope that something can be done to help prevent any other families from suffering such wrenching loss. My heart goes out to this family. I cannot fathom....
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 20, 2021 at 1:01 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 1:01 pm
Thank you, David B.
Atherton: Lindenwood
on Jan 20, 2021 at 1:21 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 1:21 pm
So sorry for the loss. RIP! A young life is lost to a tragic road accident. May be city needs to add more speed bumps and stop signs on this stretch if it is easy to pick up speed.. or come up with innovative solutions to stop such future tragic accidents.
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Jan 20, 2021 at 2:05 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 2:05 pm
The hills and turns are very scary in that neighborhood. Bicycles come out of nowhere along with speeding vehicle issues. Hopefully something can be done to slow everyone down. I am so very sorry for the loss of this young life.
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 20, 2021 at 6:26 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 6:26 pm
I’m so terribly sorry for this tragedy. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare, and having a new driver in our house—1 year behind the wheel—this horrible loss hurts my heart for these families. Please be kind.
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 20, 2021 at 7:00 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Could you guys not fight in the comments? I feel horrible for the three families and I know one of them personally. As a person in the comments already said, write and reply as if the families are watching (which they probably are). It's sort of disgusting and disrespectful to see you guys fight over how a sentence was written. It didn't imply. It just said they were investigating to see if substances were involved or not.
Listen to Ariana on the first song of the Positions album. I think she's trying to tell you guys something.
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:16 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:16 pm
I've been saying prayers all day for Michael's soul and the other teens who were injured. Does anyone know their condition? As a parent of three 20 something kids, I enforced the provisional driving restrictions, but that doesn't mean that the teens followed it. There's a lot of peer pressure at that age.
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:23 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:23 pm
Hi. My friend is in serious condition (the 15 year old). I hope and think that she'll make it. She's been through a lot in her life and is definitely a fighter. That's why we could relate :)
I dunno about the other teen. I hope they're okay and I'll ask my friend (I'm not giving her name away just because of safety. sorry.) how they're doing. Thanks for your prayers for the victims
~JC
another community
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:45 pm
on Jan 20, 2021 at 9:45 pm
[Post removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 21, 2021 at 9:07 am
on Jan 21, 2021 at 9:07 am
Note to “Anonymous, another community:”
Please contact me if you are open to it. I would appreciate speaking with you. Thank you.
[email protected]
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Jan 21, 2021 at 6:36 pm
on Jan 21, 2021 at 6:36 pm
I cannot imagine the grief that surrounds these 3 families. A life lost so young and two still struggling to make it. Our hearts go out to you. Hopefully this is a reminder to other young kids in the area to be more careful on the roads. We have a son who went to SHP and was driving at 16. A parents worst fear when u hand them the keys.
We pray that the families find strength to get through these tragic times.
Portola Valley: other
on Jan 21, 2021 at 6:44 pm
on Jan 21, 2021 at 6:44 pm
Yes, I agree. I feel we should wait for an updated version so we find out what the cause of the crash was. Then we might get some closure, but let's not jump to conclusions about whether it was drugs or speeding. I think some people in the comments were confused about what the article said even though it didn't imply a cause.
Menlo Park: The Willows
on Jan 21, 2021 at 8:35 pm
on Jan 21, 2021 at 8:35 pm
Very sorry to hear of this tragedy. Having teen drivers myself I randomly followed them and took away the car when I caught them driving their friends around while on a provisional license. Parents, even more reason to make sure, personally, that your 1st year driver does not have any other persons under 25 in the car with them while they learn to drive as the consequences can be heartbreaking. Lots of love to everyone involved.