Mixed-use Station 1300 project rebranded under new developer

The 6.4-acre mixed-use development under construction at the intersection of Oak Grove Avenue and El Camino Real has been taken over from Greenheart Land Co. by Presidio Bay Ventures, a commercial real estate investment firm.

The development, which occupies most of a city block, is set to have 183 one- to three-bedroom apartments, two 100,000-square-foot office buildings, and a two-level underground parking garage, plus retail and restaurant spaces.

Presidio Bay Ventures took over strategic operations for the property in June and renamed it Springline. It was previously called Station 1300, a name derived from its proximity to the Menlo Park Caltrain station and its address, 1300 El Camino Real.

"This development will become the heartbeat of downtown Menlo Park; a truly magnetic destination oasis that draws people in," said K. Cyrus Sanandaji, managing director at Presidio Bay Ventures, in a September press release announcing the takeover. The firm added that it has retained Newmark Knight Frank, a commercial real estate advisory firm, to lead office leasing efforts.

While Presidio Bay Ventures has not announced any specific tenants for the Springline office, retail or restaurant spaces, it released a new website, springline.com, that describes a rebranded vision for the project.