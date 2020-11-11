News

Menlo Park: Suspect pleads insanity in killing of former Atherton town arborist

Francis Wolke is being held on $10 million bail in 2018 murder of Kathy Hughes Anderson

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 3:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Francis Wolke. Courtesy San Mateo County District Attorney's Office

Francis Wolke, the man who allegedly killed Menlo Park resident and former Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson in her home on Dec. 12, 2018 pleaded not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in court Monday, Nov. 9, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Stephanie G. Garratt held the pre-trial conference in which Wolke entered the plea, according to the DA's Office. Wolke, 28, and the prosecutor appeared by remote video, while defense attorney Connie O'Brien was present in court.

The court appointed two doctors to examine the defendant's frame of mind, over the objection of Wolke's attorney, according to the DA's Office.

Police arrested Wolke after he was found at Hughes Anderson's home on Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, the day her body was found, and booked him into San Mateo County Jail on first-degree murder charges, according to a Menlo Park Police Department report.

Wolke had arrived in the Bay Area from Cincinnati just a few days before the killing, and there is no known relationship or contact between Wolke and Hughes Anderson, nor a motive for the crime, according to the DA's Office.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Wolke had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for prowling and possession of narcotics stemming from a 2014 case, according to Menlo Park police.

A jury trial is set for Jan. 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. This is the third setting of the jury trial date since Wolke's superior court arraignment on Nov. 1, 2019.

The defendant remains in custody on $10 million bail.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park: Suspect pleads insanity in killing of former Atherton town arborist

Francis Wolke is being held on $10 million bail in 2018 murder of Kathy Hughes Anderson

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 11, 2020, 3:22 pm

Francis Wolke, the man who allegedly killed Menlo Park resident and former Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson in her home on Dec. 12, 2018 pleaded not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in court Monday, Nov. 9, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Judge Stephanie G. Garratt held the pre-trial conference in which Wolke entered the plea, according to the DA's Office. Wolke, 28, and the prosecutor appeared by remote video, while defense attorney Connie O'Brien was present in court.

The court appointed two doctors to examine the defendant's frame of mind, over the objection of Wolke's attorney, according to the DA's Office.

Police arrested Wolke after he was found at Hughes Anderson's home on Valparaiso Avenue on Dec. 12, the day her body was found, and booked him into San Mateo County Jail on first-degree murder charges, according to a Menlo Park Police Department report.

Wolke had arrived in the Bay Area from Cincinnati just a few days before the killing, and there is no known relationship or contact between Wolke and Hughes Anderson, nor a motive for the crime, according to the DA's Office.

Wolke had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office for prowling and possession of narcotics stemming from a 2014 case, according to Menlo Park police.

A jury trial is set for Jan. 25, 2021 at 9 a.m. This is the third setting of the jury trial date since Wolke's superior court arraignment on Nov. 1, 2019.

The defendant remains in custody on $10 million bail.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.