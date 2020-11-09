Las Lomitas board president resigns over wife's racist and misogynistic tweets about Kamala Harris

A local school board president resigned his post on Sunday, Nov. 8, after community members saw tweets from his wife making profane racist and misogynistic insults questioning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' qualifications for office.
Mehridith Venverloh, the wife of Las Lomitas Elementary School District board president Jon, took to Twitter in the early morning hours of Sunday. In one post she said of the California senator and former state attorney general: "All she needs to be qualified is a Black (profanity)! No brain needed." Screenshots of the tweets can be seen here. (Warning: the tweets contain profane and inappropriate material.)
Jon, a former Google executive, in 2018 joined the elected board that oversees Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. He issued a statement on Facebook Sunday announcing he was stepping down from the board and condemned his wife's tweets, which has since been deleted. Her Twitter account has also disappeared.
"My wife and I have volunteered in the district for over a decade while our four girls have gone through our amazing schools with our world class teachers," he said in the post. "I stood for election to be a trustee because I care about doing the right thing for ALL of our kids in our district. However, given my wife's social media posts, which expressed reprehensible views that I do not agree with, I know that my continued service would be a distraction from the work that needs to be done in the district over the two years remaining in my term."
Mehridith, who volunteered for Mothers Together at Menlo Church from 2012 to 2014, according to her LinkedIn page and the church, issued an apology to Harris and community members on Facebook on Sunday, saying her "vulgar words crossed the line." She said the comments were a result of changes in her medication.
"Some of you know I suffer from a debilitating neurological disease, and as a result I take various medications," she said. "Over the past several days I have been weaning off of my meds to prepare for a hospitalization that is scheduled to start tomorrow (Nov. 9). I believe that the change in my medication reduced my judgment between right and wrong when I made the posts. There is no excuse for what I wrote, but I ask for your understanding that my state of mind was far from normal last night."
In an email to The Almanac, Jon said "Mehridith is not a racist in the least; she personally has done a lot of great work for underprivileged communities." He said in the past she has often used sarcasm and exaggeration when trying to make a point.
"In this case I believe she was trying to be humorous and sarcastic and completely missed the mark, possibly because of the situation with the meds," he said in an email to The Almanac. "Her remarks are atrocious and unacceptable nonetheless, and she is now devastated, broken and deeply sorry."
Community response
The reaction from district parents and other community members was swift, and several people reached out to The Almanac and posted on social media denouncing Mehridith's comments.
"This kind of behavior hurts people of color more than any other demographic in that wealthy school," said district parent Antonio Altamirano. "As I said in my tweets, I'm saddened to see that it took this level of racism for people to take action. Regardless of the economic power any wealthy individual might have, respect is important for a community to be welcoming. I am sad that my half-Black, half-Latinx children are exposed to this kind of 'leadership' — money does not equal capability."
School board members William Steinmetz, John Earnhardt, Diane Honda and Dana Nunn condemned the posts in an email to parents on Monday morning, noting they were grateful for Jon's hard work for the district.
"However, the egregiousness of these posts has undermined Jon's ability to serve effectively on our governance team," they said. "We are deeply saddened that this happened and are committed to take action to address the harm done to our community. We acknowledge that there is much more that we can and should be doing to confront and address racism and inequality every day, and we commit ourselves to that task."
Menlo Park council member and district parent Ray Mueller condemned the tweets in a prepared statement, noting that regardless of political affiliation, people should celebrate that Harris will be the first woman and first woman of color to hold the vice president's office.
"The candid truth is the words before us today were easy to spot and denounce," he said. "But the real work before us required to make change to address institutional racism is much more difficult and that is the ultimate challenge to which we must hold ourselves accountable… . But also use this moment to reflect and understand more clearly and more personally the racism and sexism she and every woman and person of color has had to endure and overcome, to achieve and lead."
Filling Jon's seat
Jon and two others were the only candidates for three open seats on the governing board in November 2018, so the election was automatically canceled and the three were appointed. At the time, he said he had a personal stake in the district as a parent to four daughters — who would, or already did, attend district schools.
Jon served on the Las Lomitas Education Foundation's executive board from 2010 to 2016 before he and his family moved to Zurich, Switzerland, for his job with Google, where he was director of operations for Google Shopping product management. The Venverlohs are Atherton residents.
Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng are leading to fill two open seats on the school board on the November ballot, according to the latest results posted at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.
In the coming weeks, the board will need to decide whether it will appoint someone to fill Jon's spot or hold a special election, said Superintendent Beth Polito in an email.
Comments
There is no excuse for racism. Period.
This type of racist, sexist hate is horrifying in any context but even more profoundly upsetting from a local parent & wife of a community member charged with oversight of all the children in the district. This is not ok!
An awful statement, compounded by a weak "I'm off my meds" excuse.
Really?
Medications don't alter your core beliefs... Sickening!
I’m not sure which is more damaging, her comments about VP elect Harris or hurting the cause of mental health by once again it seems using it as a defense for abhorrent behavior.
He's resigned. What do you want to do now, draw and quarter them?
"What do you want to do now, draw and quarter them?"
What do *YOU* think should be done?
What is it with Republicans and their fixation on p****?
I buy the fact that the meds impaired her judgment...leading her to decide to express publicly the hatred that clearly has been simmering inside. Man, does our society have a long way to go, or what?
"What do *YOU* think should be done?"
Done by whom? A mob wanting justice? Nothing. What she said wasn't criminal, and she and her husband have paid and will continue to pay a very, very high price for having said it. He's already had to resign just by virtue of having married her.
I also think what she said was wrong. My overall point is figuratively drawing and quartering people who express hate doesn't create less hate. It creates more.
Food for thought during these tumultuous times.
"drawing and quartering"? "mob justice"?
Oh dear.
All I see here is a handful of people expressing disgust over racist/misogynistic comments.
"Food for thought during these tumultuous times."
Which ain't far from "very fine people, on both sides."
If you can't condemn racism, white supremacy, etc (without qualification) then you should have a long sit, and take the time to reconsider your values.
“ M is not a racist in the least; she personally has done a lot of great work for underprivileged communities.” There’s the problem right here. The idea that ‘the race you are not racist for” is synonymous with “underprivileged communities.” THOSE PEOPLE becoming Presidents and VPs? Ridiculous! And then they do? Well, now you either have to confront a belief system that basically defined your entire life, or you have to trust your faulty believe system which suggests things like...the insane thing Meredith said. Suggesting you’re not racist bc you help poor people is about as racist as it gets. Also, it was not the meds.
I feel so saddened by this example.
My skin curled upon reading the "black p^&&%" remark. It just curled. This type of sentiment isn't something just randomly expressed from a schedule disruption of medication. This lies deep within and is unleashed when vulnerability or heightened emotion allows. In the truest sense of empathy I ask myself what would I do should this be me…Maybe "I am horrified to discover that despite the work I've done for minorities and the story I've told myself and others...I am a racist. I need to say it first and then find the recovery it takes to make me and others realize I'm not okay with this admission continuing and I want to do everything I can to see all humans in a better way."
THAT would be a great way to turn the conversation to the right direction.
"It was the meds"???? NO.
It's so difficult learning of these statements inside of the pandemic and turning the corner from four years of accepted hateful ideology from someone in charge. Now is a reminder that close minded thinking and any type of bigotry is not allowed and thank goodness no longer on an accepted side of history.
I hope this awful reveal serves as one more push to serve for the good.
How terribly sad for the LLESD community, the surrounding communities, and this family.
Horrific comments, absolutely, but lets hope that the family emerges on the “other side” of this episode with an enlightened awareness of the definition of a true Christian.
I wanted to add a comment about Menlo Church’s anti-LGBTQXYZ position, but I shan’t.
Each and every God loves all people equally.
I went to Las Lomitas when folks were civil. My classmate (from Las Lomitas) became the Principal until retirement. My dad had the same kindergarten teacher I had. When he started he couldn't speak English b/c his parents were immigrants from Greece. I have watched many changes throughout my life in this area, from bussing into Woodside to this! I am appalled! I do not care that she was on meds! I've had my share of medicating but NEVER would I EVER!
Sure they have to live with their behavior and that is what I LOVE LOVE LOVE about today! It's all out in the open and you cannot suck back in the words. You just can't. You can, however, revisit what you said as your words become actions become your destiny. You can try and be a better person.
Sad. Her "excuse" just tells me that these are beliefs she holds and regularly thinks. When she's "on her meds" she's able to keep herself from saying them publicly. Sorry, she needs to do some serious souls searching regarding her core beliefs.
The excuse is incredibly pathetic and very painful to even read. Sounds like someone might have had too much to drink and lost her filter. For the millions of Americans on medications of all sorts, this just does not fly and is embarrassing. It is blood boiling to me when Christianity is represented by someone who expresses such hate. How about being absolutely over the moon for women across the world and our children? How about celebrating a woman in the White House after 244 years? I pray for her heart to open and for her to love herself more. This is the root cause of hatred, deep hatred of one's own self which gets reflected out as suspicion, judgement and an inability to celebrate someone else's success. That is a painful way to live. May the learning truly happen and may there be atonement.
I liked visiting Menlo Park, going to the festival, listening to the music, going to the restaurants and enjoyed the gracious ambiance of the town. Now, I will look at women like this one, walking along Santa Cruz Avenue and know the ignorance and hatred behind their eyes. Kamala Harris is an accomplished prosecutor, who won elections as California Attorney General and Senator. This woman has earned nothing, not one vote.
I am grateful that she has exposed what I have sensed frequently - the fake liberalism and fake racial tolerance in certain Bay Area communities. You are not actually better than Kansas.