Sequoia district board to begin process to replace former superintendent

The Sequoia Union High School District governing board will hold a special meeting to begin interviewing search firms that will help hire a new superintendent to replace Mary Streshly, who resigned in September following a call by the district's teachers union and 22 school administrators for her firing. The special meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m.

The consulting firms will make presentations to the district's governing board and give board members a chance to ask questions during the upcoming meeting, said board President Allen Weiner in a Friday, Nov. 6, email. The three firms that will be presenting are: Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates; McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C.; and Leadership Associates. Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates most recently helped find the Portola Valley School District's superintendent Roberta Zarea.

The Sequoia District Teachers Association (SDTA), announced a no-confidence vote against Streshly Aug. 3 and asked for her removal. A group of district administrators sent a letter to the board calling for her ouster on July 31. Both groups accused Streshly of mishandling the district's COVID-19 response and said she has a history of ineffectual leadership.

Streshly became Sequoia Union High School District superintendent in July of 2017, signing on with a salary of $240,500 per year.

The selection of the firm will not take place until the newly configured board is installed at the Dec. 16 meeting, Weiner said. (During an Oct. 28 meeting, board members said they wanted the new board to have final say on selecting the firm and who succeeds Streshly.)