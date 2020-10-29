Menlo Park council race: Tensions grow over residential rezoning

With days to go until Election Day, Menlo Park's District 3 race continues to generate controversy.
This year, the only contested City Council seat up for election is in District 3, which includes the neighborhoods of Vintage Oaks, Felton Gables, Linfield Oaks, part of the Caltrain line and a small square of Menlo Park west of El Camino Real bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, Valparaiso Avenue and Crane Street. The three candidates running for the seat are Jen Wolosin, a bike and pedestrian safety advocate and parent; Max Fennell, a professional triathlete and coffee entrepreneur; and Chelsea Nguyen, a project manager at Cisco, veteran and single mother.
Whoever is elected will participate in leading the city's update to its housing element, a process that will require the city to comply with a state mandate requiring cities to adjust its zoning rules to allow for its "fair share" of new housing to meet the region's growth.
The latest projections from the Association of Bay Area Governments indicate Menlo Park could be on the hook to zone for 3,075 new housing units, 1,218 of which would be required for low- or very low-income households.
One of the key issues that at least some district residents say is shaping their decision is opposition to statements Wolosin has made about being open to considering changing zoning in single-family residential areas to permit duplexes or triplexes.
Although Wolosin has been the most vocal about her openness to evaluating single-family zoning to permit denser housing, both Nguyen and Fennell told The Almanac they are also supportive of the idea.
In an email, Nguyen said she supported rezoning single-family homes to permit multiple houses – but with a significant caveat. She said she would only favor doing so, "if the fence height limit is changed as well, at least up to 30 feet to protect privacy for the neighboring houses."
Fennell, in an email, said he also supported rezoning. "I think rezoning for duplexes or triplexes is important in helping to address the housing crisis right now," he said.
Two prominent District 3 residents in particular are advocating against Wolosin's campaign based on the single-family rezoning question. Both also tried to extract promises from Wolosin and were turned down, asking for a vote for a Planning Commission seat and to rule out rezoning in single-family housing areas.
Stu Soffer and Marc Bryman each told The Almanac they had considered running for the council seat, but decided against it. Soffer is an expert witness in intellectual property matters who writes the "Deep Menlo" blog on The Almanac website, and Bryman is a realtor and Parks and Recreation commissioner.
Both Soffer and Bryman expressed sharp opposition to the notion of rezoning single-family areas in Menlo Park for more housing. Soffer said it could diminish the value of single-family homes. Bryman said he favored looking at increasing what's allowed in areas already zoned for multifamily housing first.
After seeing how much time council members are now spending on Zoom, Soffer said he decided not to run and instead approached Wolosin, asking for her to vote to appoint him to a seat on the city's Planning Commission should she be elected.
Wolosin confirmed she declined to promise Soffer a vote for a Planning Commission seat.
In an interview, Soffer said that Wolosin's decision to deny his request did not affect his decision to support Nguyen, and he has not made the same request of any other candidate.
Bryman said he spoke with current and former council members about also running for the council seat. He said he too considered running but figured it would take him away from home too much.
Councilman and District 5 candidate Ray Mueller said he spoke with Bryman, as well as the three candidates, about what the position entailed before the race began and offered to answer questions. He said he told them he wasn't planning to get involved in the race but added, "I don't think it'd be apropriate for me to discourage someone from running."
After the first of several candidate forums, which was hosted by the League of Women Voters, Bryman questioned Wolosin about her rezoning position.
In a text, Bryman said Wolosin could win his support if she removed the possibility of reconsidering single-family zoning from her campaign platform. "If you can tell me now that R1 (the city planning code for single-family zoning) is off the table and you will not advocate for it, I can support you and speak up about it," he wrote. She responded that she understood his position, but didn't commit to his request. Later that day, Bryman sent out an email to an unknown number of district residents, urging them to vote against her and consider Nguyen's candidacy, according to an email provided to The Almanac.
Wolosin later told Bryman via text that she felt it would be premature to rule out possible policies before the community has had a chance to weigh in.
In an interview, Wolosin said that rezoning is just one of many housing policies she's open to considering if elected and tasked with working on the city's new housing element. "(Rezoning) R1 is not the centerpiece of my campaign," she said. "Housing is a hot topic. It's very personal. I understand that."
As of The Almanac's press time, it also wasn't immediately clear whether the question of reconsidering single-family zoning was affecting votes. An active member of the Felton Gables neighborhood, Marcy Abramowitz, said that the main issues she's hearing people discuss are grade separations and revitalizing downtown.
Are you a District 3 resident? Let us know what key issues shaped your vote at [email protected]
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Wolosin reported that her campaign had raised $100 in new funds, via a contribution from Joe Adelson of Menlo Park. So far this year her campaign has raised $11,917 and spent $12,516, with $5,522 spent between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17.
Both Fennell and Nguyen did not plan to raise or spend more than $2,000.
While Nguyen's campaign spending remains under $2,000, she told The Almanac her campaign received a $1,700 donation from ActBlue, which she used to pay for campaign and door signs. She designed them herself to keep costs low, she said.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I'd like for Ms. Wolosin to be transparent about what, as a council member, the would support on rezoning the USGS property. Will she support a mix of high density housing....not just town homes!
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Did Ms. Nguyen recommend *thirty* foot fence heights, or is this a misunderstanding? I don't think I've ever seen a fence that high. Perhaps around a prison yard???
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
The USGS site and what will become of it is one of the biggest issues in the D3 race.
@conscience is right. Townhomes or multifamily density is the question? Most of the D3 campaigning has been an ideological discussion with scant attention to actual details of the City Council action that is foreseeable in District 3. Wolosin and the other candidates have not provided unambiguous responses on this issue. Wolosin is emphazing housing in her campaign. Will she back it up and support multi-family density housing at the USGS site?
I read Ngyuen's response to the single family home zoning change issue, about the 30ft fencing, to obviously be tounge in cheek sarcasm, highlighting percieved privacy concerns raised by the zoning change. @ublock, why so petty?
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Jack I *literally* asked for clarification. It did not read as sarcasm to me and was written here as a very plain statement. This is why the author should clarify. If not sarcasm, I wouldn't find concern over fences that high to be petty.
And I don't even understand the sentiment. The duplexes in my neighborhood are the same height as single-family residences.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@UBlock, comparing a minority candidate's statement on land use (which is plainly sarcastic) to creating the conditions of a prison yard, as you did in the body of your response and in the moniker you have chosen, is 100 percent petty.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Jack O'Lantern Bwaaaa ha ha ha... you assume I "chose a moniker" to imply something about the candidate and prisons. I literally used my first initial and last name. <...still laughing...> I can't believe "Jack O'Lantern" is [falsely] calling me out for creating a moniker with some sort of sinister intent.
For the record: I find it unwise to *assume* things from very simple statements and prefer to ask for clarification. Was Ms. Nguyen's request for 30-foot fences serious or sarcasm? (Note that I'm asking the original author) If sarcasm, I'd recommend the author note that. If serious, then this is not petty whatsoever as I would *not* want a 30-foot fence next to my house.
Have a Happy Halloween, Jack O'.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
@Ublock You want us to believe your last name is Block and you were not making a reference to a prison?
That is quite a coincidence, given you referenced a prison yard in your initial post
and as everyone knows a "block" is a control unit or segregation unit (also called a "block" ) in a prison. Web Link
Focusing on Nguyen's sarcastic comment, making references to prison yards? This really isn't a very good way to support your candidate and divert attention away from the focus of the article.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
38 minutes ago
Registered user
38 minutes ago
"In an interview, Wolosin said that rezoning is just one of many housing policies she's open to considering if elected and tasked with working on the city's new housing element. "(Rezoning) R1 is not the centerpiece of my campaign," she said."
Rezoning may not be the centerpiece, but it is central. For insight, explore Menlo Together's website. Web Link Jen Wolosin is a member, as are others with influential MP positions. You will find links to articles and petitions encouraging more dense housing near transit and downtown, meaning district 3.
IMHO, Jen Wolosin will overturn R1 zoning. Stu Soffer and Marc Bryman, you missed your chance.