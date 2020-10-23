News

San Mateo County playgrounds to reopen Saturday

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 23, 2020, 5:44 pm 0
Children enjoy an informal game of soccer at Flood Park in Menlo Park in June 2018. The playground, visible in the background, is expected to open in early November. Photo by Robert Most.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 24, nine of the 10 playgrounds operated by the San Mateo County Parks Department will reopen for play after remaining off-limits to young visitors since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Playground visitors are expected to abide by the maximum occupancies posted at each playground, stay six feet apart, not eat or drink at the playground and wear a mask if they are two years old or older. Adults must supervise children at all times. If a playground is at its maximum occupancy, families will have to wait to enter until others leave.

“We’re excited to reopen our playgrounds this weekend because we understand how important access to outdoor recreation is especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon.

The one playground the county parks department operates that will not be opening Saturday is the one at Flood Park in Menlo Park. The closure is being extended for safety reasons unrelated to the pandemic, according to parks department spokesperson Carla Schoof. The ground covering at the playground is running low and poses a safety threat, she said. The department is waiting on a large order of Fibar, the wood fiber mulch that provides solid footing and a cushioned landing pad for playground visitors, and expected to arrive in time for the playground to open sometime around the first week of November, she said.

Playgrounds opening Saturday are located at the following parks:

• 3 playgrounds at Coyote Point in San Mateo

• 2 playgrounds at Junipero Serra Park in San Bruno

• Huddart Park in Woodside

• Friendship Park in North Fair Oaks

• Quarry Park in El Granada

• Moss Beach Park in Moss Beach

Go to the county parks website here for more information.

