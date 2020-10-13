PG&E power shutoff could affect 23K customers in Bay Area

Portions of the Bay Area may have their power shut off Wednesday by PG&E as forecasted hot, dry and windy conditions are raising the risk of wildfires in the region and elsewhere, PG&E officials said Monday.

About 50,000 customers in 21 counties in the state may be affected by the shutoff. In the Bay Area and elsewhere initial notifications were sent Monday to those who may be affected.

Bay Area customers who are most likely to be affected are in the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena, small areas in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo, the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont, elevated terrain around the Calaveras Reservoir east of Milpitas and parts of the Big Sur and Santa Cruz mountains.

According to PG&E's website, an estimated 1,586 customers in San Mateo County could lose power between 8 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, through 10 p.m. Oct. 15. The vast majority of impacted customers -- 1,567 -- are in unincorporated parts of the county, while another 10 are in La Honda and five are in Woodside.

PG&E shuts off power to areas where the conditions for a wildfire are ripe because recently its equipment has failed and started massive blazes that have killed dozens of people in California.