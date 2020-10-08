Redwood City's Main Gallery moves to Menlo Park

The Main Gallery, a contemporary art gallery housed for 20 years in a yellow Victorian house in downtown Redwood City, is relocating to Menlo Park.

The gallery, run by a collective of Peninsula-based artists, has featured around 150 artists over the years, according to Monica Waldman, a ceramicist with the gallery, and Katinka Hartmetz, house manager and installation lead.

With expected rent increases at their former location, along with a long-term closure of the gallery's neighboring restaurant, Alana's Cafe, that curbed foot traffic, the group decided to search for a new location, they said.

They found it in the site of Marcela's Village Gallery at 883 Santa Cruz Ave. in downtown Menlo Park, where they have agreed to take on a nine-month lease from Marcela Del Alcazar.

Del Alcazar told The Almanac in early September that she planned to move her gallery to her Woodside home until July 2021 due to slow business, COVID-19 and family reasons. She plans to reopen her downtown gallery, and Hartmetz said the Main Gallery hopes to stay in the neighborhood after that happens.