Former rector at Trinity Church misused more than $200,000 in parish funds, church announces

Dutton-Gillett began using church funds for personal use back in 2011, shortly after becoming the rector, according to the letter. The Almanac's attempts to reach him were not immediately successful.

Trinity Church is a community of about 150 to 170 regular attendees, according to Andrew. It is located at 330 Ravenswood Ave. in Menlo Park.

The Episcopal Diocese of California then conducted a forensic investigation through Redwood City-based Evidentia Consulting over three months and found that that Dutton-Gillet misused more than $200,000 in parish funds, substantially more than the $125,000 initially believed to have been misused, according to Sept. 25 letter sent out to the Trinity Church community and provided to The Almanac by Steve Andrew, junior warden at the church.

Five months ago, in late April , Trinity Church leaders announced that the community's rector, Rev. Matthew Dutton-Gillett, had admitted to using church funds for personal spending and been placed on administrative leave.

The Episcopal faith community at Trinity Church in Menlo Park is now searching for an interim rector after an investigation found that its former rector misused more than $200,000 in parish funds.

After four years, he may be removed from the priesthood, or the restrictions may be modified, kept or stopped. He also must provide restitution for the misused funds. So far, he has paid back about $52,000, according to the letter. The church's insurance company has also paid the church $100,000, the maximum that was covered.

He will not be permitted to work as a priest or in any church position that involves managing funds.

As a result of the misuse of church funds, Dutton-Gillett faces disciplinary actions laid out through the Episcopal Church. His ministry as a priest will be restricted for the next four years, and he will be under the supervision of Bishop Marc Andrus, according to the letter.

The investigation's findings were also reported to the Menlo Park Police Department. The police department confirmed Monday that the case is under investigation, according to department spokesperson Nicole Acker.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated since it was first published to include confirmation received from the Menlo Park Police Department that the case is under investigation and to note that The Almanac is trying to reach Dutton-Gillett.

The church hopes to find an interim rector to serve for up to two years, according to the letter.

Before working at Trinity Church, he had about 17 years of experience working in different ministry settings, including at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The church stopped paying his salary and pension but will continue to pay his family's health insurance through the end of the year and permit them to continue living in the rectory rent-free until Jan. 15, the letter said.

Former rector at Trinity Church misused more than $200,000 in parish funds, church announces

Menlo Park's Trinity Church now looking for interim rector