Community briefs: Free meals from Sequoia school district, Peninsula Clean Energy credits

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 25, 2020, 11:45 am 0
Sequoia district providing free meals

Prepackaged lunches prepared by the Palo Alto Unified School District, to pass out to students at Gunn High School on March 16, 2020. Photo by Sammy Dallal

The Sequoia Union High School District is now offering breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 — including students who don't attend district schools — during distance learning, according to a post on the district's Food Services Department website on Sept. 14.

Students can pick up multiple breakfasts and lunches at once. Meals are distributed Mondays and Thursdays at four locations:

• Central Kitchen District Office, 300 James Ave. in Redwood City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• East Palo Alto Academy, 1050 Myrtle St. in East Palo Alto from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Menlo-Atherton High School, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Carlmont High School, 1400 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, go here.

SH Peninsula Clean Energy offering credits to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Peninsula Clean Energy said Sept. 21 that it will make $1.5 million in bill credits available for up to 6,000 small businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

About 12,000 energy customers are potentially eligible for the credits, according to Peninsula Clean Energy. Businesses must have no more than two accounts in their name to qualify for the $250 bill credit.

The energy provider will also make a $50,000 donation to the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund for the purpose of supporting small businesses during the pandemic.

"Small businesses at the heart of our communities are struggling just to survive as this pandemic and recession drag on," Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper said. "We're hoping to help keep the dream alive for these businesses and budding entrepreneurs."

Peninsula Clean Energy plans to send letters to eligible businesses with information about how to apply for a bill credit.

— Bay City News Service

