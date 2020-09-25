Community briefs: Free meals from Sequoia school district, Peninsula Clean Energy credits

Sequoia district providing free meals

The Sequoia Union High School District is now offering breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 — including students who don't attend district schools — during distance learning, according to a post on the district's Food Services Department website on Sept. 14.

Students can pick up multiple breakfasts and lunches at once. Meals are distributed Mondays and Thursdays at four locations:

• Central Kitchen District Office, 300 James Ave. in Redwood City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• East Palo Alto Academy, 1050 Myrtle St. in East Palo Alto from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Menlo-Atherton High School, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.