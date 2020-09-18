News

Modified downtown street closures to last through February

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 18, 2020, 9:21 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A pilot program launched this summer to close some areas of Santa Cruz Avenue and allow restaurants and retailers to spread onto the sidewalks and parking areas has been extended through the end of February, per a Sept. 8 City Council decision.

The council opted to reopen the north side of Santa Cruz Avenue and continue the existing closures on the sections of the road heading toward El Camino Real that are already shut down.

The downtown street closures have received mixed support since they started, and the council already modified the original proposal once to allow more vehicle access in some sections. While some restaurateurs have reported that the closures have helped enable more outdoor seating with indoor dining shut down, a number of retailers have been less enthusiastic about the program, saying that the closures have reduced the number of visitors who come into their shops.

"We have four locations in the Bay Area, three of which are recovering from the business impact of the pandemic with revenues around 85% of normal, while our Menlo Park location is generating less than half the usual revenue. I attribute this loss of revenue to the street closure," said Karsten Iwers, owner of Harvest Furniture on Santa Cruz Avenue in a Sept. 15 email.

The city has so far spent about $30,000 to install barricades and trees. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and Facebook also provided some materials, according to a staff report.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

At least two people wrote to the council in support of leaving the downtown street closures intact. Resident Petrice Espinosa noted that September through November usually has good weather to enable outdoor dining. "Let's give these businesses a chance to continue to coax people downtown to enjoy a meal out and (shop)," she wrote.

With some restaurants expanded into the street, the council decided to permit bikes to pass through the barricades, but only on weekdays. On weekends, cyclists are expected to follow marked detours.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Modified downtown street closures to last through February

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 18, 2020, 9:21 am

A pilot program launched this summer to close some areas of Santa Cruz Avenue and allow restaurants and retailers to spread onto the sidewalks and parking areas has been extended through the end of February, per a Sept. 8 City Council decision.

The council opted to reopen the north side of Santa Cruz Avenue and continue the existing closures on the sections of the road heading toward El Camino Real that are already shut down.

The downtown street closures have received mixed support since they started, and the council already modified the original proposal once to allow more vehicle access in some sections. While some restaurateurs have reported that the closures have helped enable more outdoor seating with indoor dining shut down, a number of retailers have been less enthusiastic about the program, saying that the closures have reduced the number of visitors who come into their shops.

"We have four locations in the Bay Area, three of which are recovering from the business impact of the pandemic with revenues around 85% of normal, while our Menlo Park location is generating less than half the usual revenue. I attribute this loss of revenue to the street closure," said Karsten Iwers, owner of Harvest Furniture on Santa Cruz Avenue in a Sept. 15 email.

The city has so far spent about $30,000 to install barricades and trees. The Menlo Park Fire Protection District and Facebook also provided some materials, according to a staff report.

At least two people wrote to the council in support of leaving the downtown street closures intact. Resident Petrice Espinosa noted that September through November usually has good weather to enable outdoor dining. "Let's give these businesses a chance to continue to coax people downtown to enjoy a meal out and (shop)," she wrote.

With some restaurants expanded into the street, the council decided to permit bikes to pass through the barricades, but only on weekdays. On weekends, cyclists are expected to follow marked detours.

Comments

Karen
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
5 hours ago
Karen, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
5 hours ago
3 people like this

The street closure makes it very difficult to get through town. You end up having to use the parking lots behind the businesses as roadways. I doubt if people will want to eat outside
come November. We don't want the shops to go out of business. I think that depending on the
weather this Fall, we should open up Santa Cruz Ave. the end of October.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.