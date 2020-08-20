Fires trigger evacuations near Skyline Boulevard

Skylonda as described on the Cal Fire map refers not to the Sky Londa unincorporated area at the intersection of Highway 84 and Skyline Boulevard but to an area just south of it along Skyline Boulevard, near the Coal Creek Open Space Preserve.

The mandatory evacuation orders in San Mateo County now include most of the county southwest of the intersection of Highway 84 and Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County, including an area of La Honda that lies north of Highway 84.

Areas that had been put on notice to prepare for possible evacuation orders are now being evacuated. Those include the following areas: Pescadero Beach, Pescadero Creek County Park, Bean Hollow, Pescadero, San Gregorio, La Honda, Red Barn, Russian Ridge Open Space, Skylonda and Langley Hill.

With 48,000 acres affected by the CZU August Lightning Complex fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, and about as many people ordered to leave their homes, Cal Fire on Thursday evening expanded the area in which it has ordered mandatory evacuations.

As of 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, all San Mateo County parks were shut down until further notice so rangers can assist in firefighting efforts, according to a press release.

The number of personnel fighting the fires has increased to nearly 900 from 600 this morning and the fires had slightly subsided along the coastside, fire officials said.

During the conference, Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of the Cal Fire San Mateo Division, reported that the fires had destroyed at least 50 structures and that he expected that number to rise to the triple digits as more inspections take place. The fires were threatening about 21,000 additional structures, he said.

Over the course of the day Thursday, Aug. 20, the fire expanded about 8,000 acres beyond the 40,000 acres reported in the morning. As of a press conference Thursday evening, it was still 0% contained, according to Cal Fire officials.

People who want to help should contact shelter sites and not venture near the fires, he added.

People who don't find loved ones there and can't get in touch should report them missing by calling (831) 471-1121, said Chris Clark, chief deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

People concerned about whether a loved one has evacuated safely from the area should visit redcross.org/safeandwell and click on "search for a family member" to access the American Red Cross's registry of evacuees.

"This fire is historic for an area like San Mateo-Santa Cruz. We have not seen fires burn like this in this unit for many, many years, and those fires were much smaller than what we have in front of us today," said Ian Larkin, chief of the San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit of Cal Fire. "I want to thank all the firefighters out there doing their job today. They're working extremely hard. There are some heroic efforts out there to save people and property every minute this fire is burning."

In San Mateo County, shelter sites have been set up at Half Moon Bay High School, at 1 Lewis Foster Drive in Half Moon Bay, and at the San Mateo Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo. Evacuees who can travel to the event center location are being encouraged to do so, according to the county sheriff's office. Large animal evacuation services are also being provided.

Fires trigger evacuations near Skyline Boulevard