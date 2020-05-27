News

Community briefs: Sacred Heart Prep holds drive-in graduation; Hillview Middle School student donates handmade face masks

by Tyler Callister / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, May 27, 2020, 11:19 am
Sacred Heart Prep holds its first ever "drive-in" graduation

On May 23, graduating seniors at Sacred Heart Preparatory in Atherton gathered on the lawn of Menlo Circus Club to receive their high school diplomas. But this year it came with a twist: Students and their families drove their cars right onto the lawn, where the graduating seniors sat in their caps and gowns for a "drive-in" graduation ceremony.

The drive-in ceremony allowed the students to celebrate while keeping distance from each other, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

With many students perched atop their cars, the class of 2020 watched speeches from Principal Jennie Whitcomb, Valedictorian Parinaz Khosravi, Salutatorian Alan Kagiri, and faculty speaker Dr. Guy Letteer. Sacred Heart Preparatory graduated 155 seniors this year for its 122nd commencement ceremony.

8th grader makes over 1,000 face masks for charity

Parker Brown, an 8th grader at Hillview Middle School in Menlo Park, is donating over 1,000 face masks for the purposes of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Along with over 60 volunteers, the young teen handmade the masks and will be giving them to Ronald McDonald House in Palo Alto.

"Parker’s neighbor is a pediatric surgeon at Stanford Children’s Hospital," his father Brent explained in an email. "She shared a story a few weeks ago that the Ronald McDonald House was in desperate need of masks. Parker could not sleep that night. The next morning he decided he needed to do something about this problem and sprung into action. He reached out to the Ronald McDonald House and asked if they would accept handmade masks, and they said yes."

Brown collected money to buy supplies through a GoFundMe campaign, pulling in over $1,000 in 24 hours. He also recruited volunteers to sew masks and created a how-to video on mask-making. Brown documented his journey in a YouTube video.

