Filoli estate in Woodside to reopen gardens to the public starting Monday

With the arrival of spring, the formal gardens at Woodside’s Filoli estate are in full flower — and at this time of year, they’re typically full of visitors, too — but since March’s shelter-in-place order, the only way to get a glimpse of the gardens has been via Filoli's Instagram account. Starting Monday, May 11, visitors can once again enjoy the sights and scents of the estate’s 16 acres of gardens in bloom, as portions of Filoli's grounds reopen to visitors.

The gardens and the estate trail will open on Monday, according to Filoli’s website. However, the estate’s historic 1917 Georgian revival mansion, usually open for public tours, remains closed. Filoli’s Clock Tower Shop, which sells gifts and plants, will also reopen on Monday but will be cash-free, taking credit cards only.

Filoli is a country estate built in the early 20th century by the Bourn family. The grounds include a terraced sunken garden, an enclosed English Renaissance-style garden, an orchard and a collection of historic roses.

A one-way route through the garden will aim to keep visitors an appropriate distance apart and daily attendance will be capped to ensure social distancing, the website said. Additionally, no seating or drinking fountains will be available and only the restrooms in the Visitor and Education Center will be open.

Visitors must wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash or sanitize hands. All visitors are expected to follow state and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and are required for all visitors, including Filoli members.

If you're interested

Filoli’s gardens reopen on Monday, May 11. The estate is located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside. Admission is free to members and $20 for adults; $15 for seniors (65+); $15 for students, teachers and military; $10 for children (5-17 years old); free to children under 5 years old.

For more information, call 650-364-8300 or visit filoli.org.