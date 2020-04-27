 New initiative transforms native Spanish speakers into in-demand language coaches | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 27, 2020, 11:42 am

New initiative transforms native Spanish speakers into in-demand language coaches

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.
Brenda Graciano, right, works with Terry Mahoney, an Upward Scholars tutor and La Honda resident, before face-to-face tutoring switched to virtual coaching in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy Upward Scholars.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

As a young woman living in Menlo Park, Brenda Graciano was used to clocking 60-hour work weeks, splitting her time at two local restaurants.

Then, the coronavirus pandemic struck, decimating the local restaurant industry. Her schedule was cut to 10 hours a week at one of the restaurants.

But thanks to an innovative new initiative by Upward Scholars, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit that supports students who are adult immigrants, Graciano now has a new source of income that she finds more fulfilling and pays a better hourly rate.

The program, called Habla Mas (which means "speak more" in Spanish), trains native Spanish speakers to become Spanish language coaches. And, according to Elizabeth Weal, who founded Upward Scholars and is managing the program, it's been a surprising success in its first few weeks.

The program, Weal said, was created in response to information that showed, even before the coronavirus crisis, underemployment was an ongoing challenge for many of Upward Scholars’ participants, including program graduates.

At the same time, there are a number of people in the community who express interest in learning and improving their Spanish skills.

Upward Scholars runs a conversation program to help students improve their English skills, and some of the English-speaking conversation volunteers have said they are interested in a similar program focused on developing Spanish skills, said Linda Prieto, executive director of Upward Scholars.

During the first part of the initiative, four current or former students at Woodside's Cañada College underwent an eight-week training program, held Saturday mornings from January to March, where they reviewed grammar fundamentals, common mistakes language learners make, and how to engage students.

Just as they were preparing to complete their training and start working face-to-face with clients, Weal said, the shelter-in-place order hit, so they decided to pivot their teaching model to video sessions. The program, for now, is offered entirely remotely. Coaching sessions are offered one-on-one or to groups in the same household. Each session costs the same, whether it's for one student or several people in the same household.

Many of Upward Scholars' participants have always been on the receiving end of education, Weal said. Getting to be a teaching professional in the community has been good for students' self confidence and self-esteem, she added.

A tough time to be a student

According to Linda Prieto, executive director of Upward Scholars, the pandemic has hit the adult students the nonprofit works with especially hard. The nonprofit has been hard at work to help students access the tools they need to continue to study remotely, such as laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots, as community college courses remain available only online through the rest of the school year. But her students' main concern, she added, is the loss of wages and income – and how they'll pay for rent and food.

To help with food insecurity, Upward Scholars provided students $75 Safeway gift cards in March and April. Prieto herself stood in lines for several hours at local Safeway stores the day before the shelter-in-place took effect to make sure gift cards were available to the students, she said.

But when it comes to paying rent, she added, some students aren't able to access rent relief funds, because those funds are provided only to leaseholders, and there are some students who may not be on a lease.

In addition, about 60% of the students the nonprofit works with are parents, and, like many people with children at home right now, they may struggle to get work done without child care help.

Despite those hardships, though, Prieto said, they're not seeing students dropping out at this difficult time. The folks who are impacted most by the coronavirus, she added, are also very resilient and are used to having to juggle heavy demands from work, school and home, she said.

When students have dropped out, it’s more likely to be those whose circumstances prevent them from taking online classes – such as students who traveled abroad to visit their families and haven't been able to return yet, because they may not have reliable enough internet access, she said.

Even the one student who has tested positive for COVID-19 wanted to continue with the assigned coursework, she said.

A new career path

Graciano said she has discovered many advantages to her new job with Habla Mas. Compared to working in a restaurant, which can be stressful and involve the constant need to multitask, being a Spanish coach allows her to plan her days better, build one-on-one connections with her students and develop her teaching skills. She used to work as a nanny, she said, and is especially enjoying teaching children.

She said she likes being a coach. "I love my language – Spanish," she said. "Besides that, I like when people get interested in it."

She's now considering language coaching as a long-term career, and is accepting new clients.

Coaching sessions are tailored to what the student wants, whether that's grammar or conversation, and the 24 students who have signed up to work with the tutors have a range of language experiences.

To sign up to work with a Spanish coach through Habla Mas, fill out an online form here and contact the coach you'd like to work with. The first lesson is free. Lessons are taught in half or full hour sessions and range from $14 to $16 per lesson for half hour lessons and $26 to $30 for full hour lessons.

The Almanac's Holiday Fund supports Upward Scholars and nine other local nonprofits.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

READY TO POST edited by hz/ag

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

A coronavirus revival: Mountain View's beloved Milk Pail returns as a drive-through market
By Elena Kadvany | 16 comments | 21,322 views

Are we losing our common sense?
By Diana Diamond | 55 comments | 7,823 views

Breaking Up the Repetitiveness of Staying Home
By Cheryl Bac | 3 comments | 1,759 views

Premarital and Couples: Please treat me with . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 1,748 views

An Interview with Carbon Brief's Leo Hickman
By Sherry Listgarten | 0 comments | 1,144 views

View all local blogs
 