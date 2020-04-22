 Solo rollover accident near Bayfront Expressway leaves man dead | News | Almanac Online |

News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 22, 2020, 11:24 am

Solo rollover accident near Bayfront Expressway leaves man dead

 
In order for all area residents to have important local information on the coronavirus health emergency, AlmanacNews.com has lifted its pay meter and is providing unlimited access to its website. We need your support to continue our important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscribing member today.

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

A man has died following a solo rollover accident that happened on eastbound University Avenue before Bayfront Expressway around 10:28 p.m. last night.

The Menlo Park Police Department is investigating what happened.

An early investigation suggests that the driver was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to roll over, and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the police department.

Police responded within a minute of receiving the call, and found the man ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

His identity will be released through the San Mateo County Coroner's Office after the next of kin are notified.

Witnesses to the accident should call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.

Eastbound University Avenue was closed to through traffic for several hours for the investigation but has been reopened.

--

Sign up for Almanac Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Or show your support for local journalism by subscribing.

We need your support now more than ever. Can we count on you?

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields


Get fact-based reporting on the COVID-19 crisis sent to your inbox daily.
Top Blogs

A coronavirus revival: Mountain View's beloved Milk Pail returns as a drive-through market
By Elena Kadvany | 13 comments | 14,961 views

Are we losing our common sense?
By Diana Diamond | 43 comments | 4,946 views

Oh Darn, We Might Run out of Meat - Try #2
By Laura Stec | 12 comments | 3,001 views

The Gulf between Climate Plan and Climate Results
By Sherry Listgarten | 10 comments | 2,824 views

Premarital and Couples: It's My 60th Birthday (Celebrating During Corona Virus)
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,224 views

View all local blogs
 