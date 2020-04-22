Solo rollover accident near Bayfront Expressway leaves man dead

A man has died following a solo rollover accident that happened on eastbound University Avenue before Bayfront Expressway around 10:28 p.m. last night.

The Menlo Park Police Department is investigating what happened.

An early investigation suggests that the driver was driving at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to roll over, and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to the police department.

Police responded within a minute of receiving the call, and found the man ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

His identity will be released through the San Mateo County Coroner's Office after the next of kin are notified.

Witnesses to the accident should call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.

Eastbound University Avenue was closed to through traffic for several hours for the investigation but has been reopened.

--

