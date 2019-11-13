Tim Bond named TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's next artistic leader

Tim Bond has been appointed the next artistic director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, the arts organization announced Tuesday. Bond will take over for founder Robert Kelley, who will step down in June after 50 years with the Tony Award-winning regional theater company.

"We are delighted Tim Bond has accepted this position," TheatreWorks board of trustees Chairman Roy Johnson said in a press release. "With his stellar national career at major regional theatres as both an award-winning director and administrator, his tireless promotion of new works, and his extensive commitment to diversity and inclusion, Tim brings an extraordinary blend of experience and expertise. We are confident he will honor the profound legacy of Robert Kelley, ensuring TheatreWorks continues the work Kelley began 50 years ago of presenting art that serves our community and contributes to the national theatre narrative."

Bond, who holds a bachelor's degree in dramatic arts from Howard University and a master's degree in directing from the University of Washington, is one of the world's leading interpreters of the works of August Wilson and, over a three-decade career, has worked as artistic director of Seattle Group Theatre, associate artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and producing artistic director at Syracuse Stage.

He was also a professor at the Syracuse University Department of Drama and University of Washington's School of Drama, heading its actor training program.

"Our three-year search process involved our Board, staff, and members of the community. Out of the over 100 candidates who initially expressed interest in the position, I can't think of a better individual to carry forward the values of artistic excellence, community, diversity, and a respect for New Work and the role of music in theatre than Tim Bond," TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Executive Director Phil Santora said in the press release. "He brings an international scope of experience with a commitment to our home community. He is the perfect artistic director for our 51st season and beyond."

Bond has also served on the national boards of trustees for Theatre Communications Group and the International Association of Theatre for Children and Young Audiences (ASSITEJ), according to the press statement.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue Robert Kelley's great work, and to lead this spirited company into its next exciting phase," Bond said.

