Uploaded: Thu, Apr 11, 2019, 5:25 pm

'Woodlands' features art of Portola Valley photographer

 
“Coast Live Oak” (11x14 photograph, 1998) is one of the works by Alan McGee now on exhibit at Portola Art Gallery.

The work of Portola Valley photographer Alan McGee is on exhibit at Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park through April 30.

The exhibit, "Woodlands," features photographs from the last half century of McGee's explorations of the landscape near his home, in the San Francisquito Creek watershed, according to a statement from the gallery.

McGee's earliest work focused on subjects such as trees and creeks, but his approach to photography "began to change as he stretched his imagination to view and capture the landscape around him in a new way, and sought to reveal the human feelings behind each image," the statement explained. The photographs on display reveal how McGee's vision "has evolved from a subject-oriented approach to one where expression of emotion is the driver of the viewer's experience," according to the statement.

Portola Art Gallery is in the Allied Arts Guild complex at 75 Arbor Road in Menlo Park. Gallery hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Go to portolaartgallery.com for more information.

