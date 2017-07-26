News

Uploaded: Wed, Jul 26, 2017, 11:21 pm

Menlo Park: Big new house OK'd despite neighbors' objections

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Brian Nguyen and his fiancee want to demolish a one-story single family home and build a 4,900-square-foot, two-story, Spanish-style house at 445 Oak Court in the Willows neighborhood of Menlo Park.

The property would have a basement, a 445-square-foot detached garage and a 699-square-foot secondary dwelling unit at the back.

Despite strong opposition from neighbors who think the project is too big, that plan won the approval of the Menlo Park City Council on July 18 on a 3-0 vote, with Mayor Kirsten Keith recused and Councilman Ray Mueller absent. The city's Planning Commission had also approved the project.

Ms. Keith had to recuse herself because she lives nearby.

Twenty-three households on Oak Court and Woodland Avenue signed a letter opposing an ealier iteration of the proposal, citing, in addition to the scale of the project, the architecture, which they said had too little "attenuation," and the impact on heritage trees.

The council saw dueling videos prepared by architects and arborists showing how much shade the new house would cast on its neighbors, which, they argued, might lower property values.

Mr. Nguyen argued that he had made a number of modifications to the proposal based on neighbors' requests, while a neighbor, David Jones, insisted in his presentation that more changes were needed.

Mr. Jones and others argued the project would be "injurious or detrimental to property and improvements in the neighborhood" and "detrimental to the health . . . comfort and general welfare."

Four households near the proposed site have retained the legal firm Shute Mihaly & Weinberger. Mr. Jones said he and his wife did not have anything to add or say when asked for their reactions, and whether a lawsuit would be filed, following the council's decision.

The height of the building, originally set at 26 feet, has been lowered in response to neighbor concerns and complies with city codes.

In response to suspicions raised by neighbors that the secondary unit could be used for short-term rentals, Mr. Nguyen responded that he plans to take care of his parents there.

Mr. Nguyen agreed to the council's condition that a third-party arborist be hired to ensure the safety of heritage trees during construction.

