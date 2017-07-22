Portola Valley: Firefighters extinguish garage fire on Golden Hills Drive

Firefighters from the Woodside Fire Protection District extinguished a fire on Saturday afternoon, July 22, in a garage at 395 Golden Hills Drive in Portola Valley, according to radio communications between firefighters on the scene and incident command.

A sheriff's deputy reported that no one had been inside the structures, and that smoke and flames had been visible, a firefighter said.

The fire was reported out at 1:23 p.m., about 20 minutes after it was called in. A battery in the garage is thought to have been the cause.

