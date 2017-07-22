News

Uploaded: Sat, Jul 22, 2017, 4:57 pm

Portola Valley: Firefighters extinguish garage fire on Golden Hills Drive

Firefighters from the Woodside Fire Protection District extinguished a fire on Saturday afternoon, July 22, in a garage at 395 Golden Hills Drive in Portola Valley, according to radio communications between firefighters on the scene and incident command.

A sheriff's deputy reported that no one had been inside the structures, and that smoke and flames had been visible, a firefighter said.

The fire was reported out at 1:23 p.m., about 20 minutes after it was called in. A battery in the garage is thought to have been the cause.

--

â€¢ Sign up for Express to get news updates. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Chocolate + Tahini Ice Box Pie
By Laura Stec | 0 comments | 1,119 views

Love is a Verb
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 696 views

View all local blogs
 
Readers' Choice 2017

Meet the winners!

The results are in. Check out The Almanac readers' favorite foods, services and fun stuff in the area.

View Winners