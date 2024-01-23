Upper Alpine closed in Portola Valley

A section of Upper Alpine Road, 1.5 miles north of Willowbrook Drive, in Portola Valley has been closed since 11:30 a.m. due to low utility lines from a fallen tree, according to a town news alert.

AT&T is currently responding to the issue but have not announced when it will be resolved, according to the town. Until the closure is lifted, residents of Los Trancos Woods are advised to take a detour on Los Trancos Road.

There are no reports of power outages in the area, according to PG&E's website.