Case continued for alleged Half Moon Bay mass shooter

One year after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were shot dead and one person survived, the alleged shooter Chunli Zhao was expected to make a plea in the courtroom.

But, the proceedings were continued until Feb. 29, after Judge Sean Dabel granted the defense's motion.

After a year of continuances, Zhao was indicted by a criminal grand jury on Friday, Jan. 19, on the same seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

“We wanted to move the case along, and because of the victim’s and surviving victim and family,” Wagstaffe said. “The longer the case drags out, the longer the burden is for them.”

The indictment will skip over the preliminary hearing, which is a court proceeding where prosecutors present the case to a judge, establishing probable cause and sufficient evidence.