Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Isabel Walker, 95, a Palo Alto resident who was a member of the counseling team and a support group facilitator for Stanford University Medical Center, who supported disaster response efforts up and down the East Coast, who later worked for the Kennedy family in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C, who was a beach lover and active volunteer with the Palo Alto schools and local church groups, whose publications supported cancer patients and their families, who continued to see patients into her 80s, and who was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, on Dec. 17, 2023.

• Gordon Russell, 90, a Portola Valley resident who developed the healthcare and biotech divisions of Sequoia Capital, who was a philanthropist focused on causes that reflected his dedication to community needs, including health care, education and environment, who was the former chairman of the board for both the Peninsula Community Foundation and the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, who was a former member of the Air Force and who was described as a classical music lover, beloved patriarch and humanist, on Nov. 25, 2023.

• Sandra Couch, 74, who was raised in Palo Alto, who worked her way up at Silicon Valley tech firms and retired to enjoy her cherished friendships, who was a firecracker befitting of her signature red hair and who was the heartbeat of her family: a loving mother, grandmother and aunt, on Jan. 9, 2024.

• Lee Newman McMillion, 89, a former Palo Alto resident who during the 60s and 70s helped start the girls softball league South Palo Alto Bobby Sox league, in an era before Title IX, when sports for girls were hard to find, and girls softball in the U.S. was still quite rare, and who was a lover of history, music and reading, on Nov. 30, 2023.