Menlo Park school district approves boundary change

Editor's note: Updated at 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 19 with the date the new boundaries will become effective and enrollment figures.

During its first board meeting of the year, the Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) unanimously voted to approve new internal enrollment boundaries, a move they said would make their school's capacities more efficient. The new boundaries took effect immediately.

The new boundaries will affect enrollment at Oak Knoll Elementary in Menlo Park and Encinal Elementary in Atherton. However, students will be grandfathered in, meaning those from the area that changed zones could continue to attend their current schools.

"To be very clear, we have no plans at all to move any current students or families unless they request to shift their school preference," said Superintendent Kristen Gracia at the meeting. "We're not interested in disrupting our current students and families' experience in our district."

The district said the move was intended to alleviate anticipated enrollment increases near Encinal School's former zone due to new housing developments and other projects. In particular, the new Middle Plaza mixed-use development on El Camino Real, developed by Stanford University, is expected to increase enrollment at Encinal. The district also said that Oak Knoll has more of an ability to take on and accommodate an increased number of students.