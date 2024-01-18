Series of 3 storms forecast to douse Bay Area this weekend

A series of three back-to-back storm systems will move through the Bay Area over the weekend, dousing the region in rainfall amounts that could lead to minor flooding and landslide risks in some areas. The first system is expected to make landfall Friday evening across most of the Bay Area, with the second storm following close behind on Saturday during the daytime and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, after a pause from Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the third system is expected to roll in on a strong jet stream from the Pacific Ocean and will likely produce moderate to heavy rain and gusty southwest winds Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

It could also produce thunderstorms on the Peninsula, in the North Bay and in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties.

"The first and second systems are expected to put down up to an inch (of rain) in the city and then the third one could be up to an inch and a half in the city," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass.

"The North Bay mountains of course are going to see the heaviest rainfall — anywhere up to about 7 and a half inches from the three storms combined," Gass said.