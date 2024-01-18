News

Series of 3 storms forecast to douse Bay Area this weekend

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 18, 2024, 6:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A woman and her dog, both ponch-clad, on a rainy day in Woodside on Nov. 17, 2020. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

A series of three back-to-back storm systems will move through the Bay Area over the weekend, dousing the region in rainfall amounts that could lead to minor flooding and landslide risks in some areas. The first system is expected to make landfall Friday evening across most of the Bay Area, with the second storm following close behind on Saturday during the daytime and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, after a pause from Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the third system is expected to roll in on a strong jet stream from the Pacific Ocean and will likely produce moderate to heavy rain and gusty southwest winds Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

It could also produce thunderstorms on the Peninsula, in the North Bay and in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties.

"The first and second systems are expected to put down up to an inch (of rain) in the city and then the third one could be up to an inch and a half in the city," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass.

"The North Bay mountains of course are going to see the heaviest rainfall — anywhere up to about 7 and a half inches from the three storms combined," Gass said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

While the storms do contain some subtropical moisture, they're not considered a classic atmospheric river, which typically moves more slowly through the region and then stalls out.

The repeated precipitation expected over the next few days will fall on already saturated soils, which could lead to mudslides and downed trees and power lines.

Also, people should be prepared for the rapid rise of rivers and streams along with minor "nuisance" flooding across the region, according to the weather service.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Series of 3 storms forecast to douse Bay Area this weekend

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 18, 2024, 6:43 pm

A series of three back-to-back storm systems will move through the Bay Area over the weekend, dousing the region in rainfall amounts that could lead to minor flooding and landslide risks in some areas. The first system is expected to make landfall Friday evening across most of the Bay Area, with the second storm following close behind on Saturday during the daytime and evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Then, after a pause from Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the third system is expected to roll in on a strong jet stream from the Pacific Ocean and will likely produce moderate to heavy rain and gusty southwest winds Sunday afternoon into early Monday.

It could also produce thunderstorms on the Peninsula, in the North Bay and in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties.

"The first and second systems are expected to put down up to an inch (of rain) in the city and then the third one could be up to an inch and a half in the city," said National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass.

"The North Bay mountains of course are going to see the heaviest rainfall — anywhere up to about 7 and a half inches from the three storms combined," Gass said.

While the storms do contain some subtropical moisture, they're not considered a classic atmospheric river, which typically moves more slowly through the region and then stalls out.

The repeated precipitation expected over the next few days will fall on already saturated soils, which could lead to mudslides and downed trees and power lines.

Also, people should be prepared for the rapid rise of rivers and streams along with minor "nuisance" flooding across the region, according to the weather service.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.