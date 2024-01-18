News

Peninsula Health Care District grants over $1 million to nonprofit organizations

by Joshua Picazo / Contributor

Staff member Eddie Francisco organizers coolers of food outside Little House, run by Peninsula Volunteers, Inc., in Menlo Park in 2020. Peninsula Volunteers, Inc. is one of this year's Peninsula Health Care District grant recipients. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the Peninsula Health Care District announced that several community organizations will split over $1 million in grants for its 2024 cycle.

Recipients work with the Peninsula community on four specific issues: healthy aging, mental health, preventive health and equity in health.

"We are proud to recognize the tireless efforts of our grantees who are addressing critical health issues, advocating for vulnerable populations, and striving to create a healthier, more equitable future for all," said Ana Maria Pulido, CEO of Peninsula Health Care District (PCHD), in a press release. The district serves San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo and Foster City. The tax-funded organization brings health-focused programs and services to the community, including running the Peninsula Health & Fitness Center, along with dental and mental health services.

"Our focus on healthy aging, mental health, preventive health, and healthy equity reflect critical need areas in our district," said PCHD board Chair Lawrence Cappel in the press release. "Our team will continue to seek meaningful partnerships like these that will advance the overall health and wellness of our community."

The 33 grants ranged from $10,000 to $60,000 and went to organizations in cities such as Palo Alto, Menlo Park, San Mateo, South San Francisco and Redwood City.

San Mateo-based grantee Peninsula Bridge is an organization focused on working closely with lower-income, underrepresented students across the Peninsula to achieve college and career success while also dealing with the stress that comes with being a student.

Peninsula Health Care District CEO Ana Maria Pulido. Courtesy Ana Maria Pulido.

"This PHCD grant is providing life-changing access to invaluable mental health services for our Peninsula Bridge (PB) scholars," said Randi Shafton, executive director of Peninsula Bridge.

Peninsula Bridge works with schools such as Castilleja School in Palo Alto, Crystal Springs Upland School in Belmont, East Palo Alto Academy, Episcopal Day School of St. Matthew and Nueva School in San Mateo, Menlo School, Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton and Woodside Priory School.

"One in four students today are struggling with increased anxiety and loneliness," said Shafton. "This support can provide strategies and tools to help our students feel more connected, a stronger sense of belonging, and a greater sense of personal confidence and success. We are so grateful!"

Other nonprofits that received funding included Caminar, based in Redwood City, which assists with mental health and substance abuse treatment, and Peninsula Behavioral Health in Palo Alto, which similarly focuses on mental health.

Peninsula Volunteers Inc., based in Menlo Park, was granted $55,000 and works to provide local seniors with meals.

Each year, nonprofit organizations can apply to the PHCD for grants that assist those living in San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo, and part of Foster City. However, organizations not based in those cities that can show they provide services to residents in the healthcare district's service area are also eligible to apply.

The funding comes primarily from San Mateo County property taxes and is overseen by a board of trustees.

A complete list of organizations that were awarded funding can be found at peninsulahealthcaredistrict.org. Last year's grantees are also listed on the healthcare district website.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.