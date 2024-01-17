Suspect arrested after brutal stabbing on bus in North Fair Oaks

A person was brutally stabbed on a bus in North Fair Oaks on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 7 p.m., deputies responded to an altercation onboard a SamTrans bus near the intersection of Middlefield Road and Fifth Avenue in the unincorporated town of North Fair Oaks.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies successfully located and apprehended the suspect soon after, they said.

"There is currently no indication of any additional individuals involved and there is no ongoing threat to the public," said the sheriff's office Tuesday night on social media.