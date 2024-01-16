News

San Mateo County to conduct annual count of unsheltered population, seeks volunteers

The count will include Redwood City homeless population

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Gerald Garrett, left, and Life Moves CEO Bruce Ives do an RV count along Crisanto Avenue near South Rengstorff Avenue on Jan. 25, 2017. Currently homeless, Garrett used to live in a motor home in Mountain View and is a volunteer helping with the homeless census count. Photo by Michelle Le.

The San Mateo County Human Services Agency is recruiting volunteers for its yearly one day homeless count, a day when, in past years, hundreds have undertaken the task of tallying those sheltered and unsheltered people living on the streets.

The event is a requirement and part of the point-in-time count and housing inventory count by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The one day homeless count takes place on Thursday, Jan. 25 and the county officials will administer a survey between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1. To volunteer for the count, register by signing up at tinyurl.com/smchomelesscount. You will need to provide your contact information. The county will also provide a Zoom training to prepare you for the count.

In 2022, more than 300 volunteers gathered early in the morning on Feb. 24 at ten local deployment sites throughout San Mateo County. The count found a total of 1,808 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county. Compared with 2019, 1,512 people countywide experienced homelessness, a 21% increase since 2017.

Since 2011, East Palo Alto and Redwood City have had the highest population of unsheltered individuals, often swapping the top spot each year.

Unsheltered Homeless Count by jurisdiction. Screenshot. Courtesy San Mateo County.

In October 2023, Redwood City released a report noting that it had been aggressively tackling its homelessness through several initiatives and that by doing so, homeless encampments had declined by more than 25%.

Michelle Iracheta
   
Michelle Iracheta is the editor at the Redwood City Pulse. Her work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Seattle Times and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Michelle, a Houston native, enjoys spending time with her mini doodle, Kooper. Read more >>

