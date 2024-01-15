No rain expected Monday, light rain coming midweek

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for partly sunny skies, with patchy fog likely to settle in some areas during the day.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 60s in the Bay Area, with some areas facing temps in the 50s. Overnight lows are expected to be seasonally mild and mostly in the 40s.

Forecasters say quiet weather will prevail Monday, with dense fog expected in some areas.

A weak weather system, meanwhile, is anticipated to bring some light rain towards mid week with rain chances returning for the weekend. Temps will remain seasonally mild, according to the NWS.