Inmate dies in detox unit at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City

A man died in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on Sunday, Jan. 14, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:45 a.m., jail and medical staff were conducting routine medical evaluations in the 4 East Housing Detox Unit.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a nurse noticed that a 23-year-old man was having difficulty breathing. Life-saving measures were taken and first responders were called in from the Redwood City Fire Department, but the man died.

The Coroner's Office, Sheriff Investigations Bureau and the District Attorney's Office all responded to the scene. All three agencies have opened investigations into the man's cause of death, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Office will make the final determination once they have completed their investigation.

The Detox Unit of the jail began receiving enhanced medical care last year "to address the increase in the number of people arrested for a crime while under the influence of illegal narcotics," according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. The unit often houses people who are experiencing withdrawal symptoms from alcohol or drugs. The jail says it evaluates these inmates every 15 to 30 minutes with "constant" medication and medical evaluation, "because we are concerned about this population in custody," the Sheriff's Office said.