East Palo Alto community mourns the loss of 'remarkable' youth leader

East Palo Alto Academy Principal Amika Guillaume said in an email to the high school community that "Christian will be remembered for far more than his many accomplishments."

"I had seen a lot of the kids in the community roaming around the streets," he told The Almanac in 2022 when he was profiled as one of the area's most promising high school graduates.

Born in Redwood City on June 2, 2004, Christian was a mere 9 years old when he noticed a dire need in his East Palo Alto neighborhood: there weren't safe places for kids to play outside of school. So he took it upon himself to start after-school programs at elementary schools in the area and summer camps. The organization also serves students from East Menlo Park and Redwood City.

Christian Sbragia, an educator in the East Palo Alto community who started the nonprofit CoolineKids, died on Jan. 5 at the age of 19 from a suspected blood clot, according to his mother, Nicole Sbragia. The purpose of CoolineKids was in line with what would become his personal motto: "service above all else."

"This child loved East Palo Alto," Nicole told this news organization. Although overwhelmed with grief, she said she is taking solace in the fact she was with her son, and comforting him, when he died. "He was never going to leave East Palo Alto."

Christian was in his second year at California State University, East Bay, where he was majoring in ethnic studies, with a concentration in genders & sexualities in communities of color. He lived in the dorms his freshman year, but moved home to take online courses thereafter.

Christian served as the East Palo Alto representative for the San Mateo County Youth Commission and served as the education chair in his high school years, according to CoolineKids' website . As a commissioner he drafted and led the Commission in passing the 'Equitable Education Declaration' that pushed for school districts to adopt anti-racist education approaches. He was also trained in conflict resolution.

"He was compassionate and wise beyond his years, thinking of others and always considerate of peers and teachers alike. He is someone who continues to inspire so many of us," she said. "He gave many of us tremendous hope for a future led by young people like him. Though he left us too soon, Christian will forever be a light reminding us of the power in our youth. He will be missed, and even as we grieve, we know his enduring impact and light-filled spirit will drive all of us to continue the work in his memory."

"The city of East Palo Alto mourns the loss of a remarkable individual, Christian Sbragia, who dedicated his life to generosity and service, leaving an indelible mark on our community," the proclamation states."Christian's unwavering commitment to empowering communities of color, especially the youth, through his organization CoolineKids, reflects his dedication to creating positive change and fostering a more just society. ... Christian's positive spirit, contagious laughter, and uplifting presence turned CoolineKids into a welcoming home for everyone, impacting the lives of countless individuals."

The East Palo Alto City Council recognized Christian for his work during its Jan. 9 meeting with a proclamation, honoring "his memory as a brilliant light, a true leader, and a source of inspiration for our community."

In addition to CoolKids, was a substitute teacher at the Primary School in East Palo Alto. He also led a program at Peninsula Bridge, a nonprofit program that supports low-income students in fifth grade through college.

As another way of honoring Christian and maintaining his programming, Nicole plans to still host CoolineKids' annual summer camp for 100 children. Donate to his organization at coolinekids.org/give .

"His dedication to empowering communities of color, particularly the youth, was unwavering," she said. "As a true leader, he worked tirelessly towards creating a more just society, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he encountered."

In an email to colleagues, Nicole said that Christian was not only her son but a "beacon of selflessness and service in our community."

"She told me that Christian was light and now I can have light when I look at this," Nicole said. "All the love Christians gave the world I'm getting back; it's overwhelming, it's heartwarming, it's like a gift from Christian. I'm very, very proud of my son. He came into many challenges in his life and he was always resilient. He always smiled through it."

Nicole has visited with some of Christian's students since his death. One student, a fifth grader, gave her a Mason jar filled with water and oil and with LED lights surrounding it.

"The world is a better place for having him but unfortunately a worse place in that we lost him so early," Shiraishi said.

East Palo Alto community mourns the loss of 'remarkable' youth leader

Christian Sbragia, founder of CoolineKids, was 19