Community briefs: Ravenswood middle school celebrates grand opening, leaf blower rebates and more

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 14, 2024, 6:50 am 0
Ravenswood City School District Superintendent Gina Sudaria celebrates the completion of Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School on Jan. 9, 2024. Courtesy Ravenswood City School District.

Ravenswood district celebrates grand opening of middle school project

After over three years of design work and construction, the Ravenswood City School District celebrated the grand opening of the new Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

"Today is a celebration of the future we are building together for our students, and all that is still to come," officials said in a district Instagram post.

Atherton gas-powered leaf blower $250 rebate program

The town of Atherton is giving residents who purchase an electric or battery-powered leaf blower a $250 rebate as it readies for its gas-powered leaf blower ban on July 1.

Atherton residents who purchase a qualifying electric or battery-powered leaf blower from a local retailer or online can submit a rebate application online at surveymonkey.com/r/LeafBlowerRebate or download application from tinyurl.com/athertonleafrebate to drop off/mail along with proof of purchase at 80 Fair Oaks Lane Atherton, CA 94027.

The rebate offer is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are 60 $250 rebates remaining, according to a town newsletter. The town had 100 to give out.

For more information and to apply, visit the town's website at ci.atherton.ca.us.

Sign up for art classes with Atherton Arts Foundation

The Atherton Arts Foundation has new course offerings for 2024.

New classes include sewing for kids and adults, art on the go, and knitting.

Classes take place in the foundation's Evans Center for the Arts in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.

View the schedule and sign up for classes at athertonartsfoundation.org. Some classes are donated-based.

The Evans Center for the Arts in Atherton's Holbrook-Palmer Park. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Atherton recruiting for town committees

The town of Atherton is seeking volunteers for the following committees. The City Council will make appointments:

• Transportation, Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee — one vacancy for a term ending in June 2026. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month at 4 p.m. Special meetings may be called as needed throughout the year.

• Parks and Recreation Committee — one vacancy for a term expiring June 2026. It meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Special meetings may be called as needed throughout the year.

Applications are on the town's website or at Town Hall and submitted in the Office of the City Clerk at: 80 Fair Oaks Lane Atherton, CA 94027.

The deadline to submit all applications is Friday, February 16, 2024, by 12:00 p.m.

Town of Woodside recruiting for Planning Commission

The town of Woodside is seeking residents to join the Planning Commission.

The openings for District 1 and 3 are two-year terms, while Districts 2, 4 and 5 have four year terms.

Determine your district at tinyurl.com/5n967ph4.

Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

The Planning Commission is in charge of the administration of the planning laws and policies of the town. It recommends ordinances and resolutions necessary to implement the general plan and adopted development policy to the Town Council. The commission also holds public hearings to administer the planning laws and policies of the town and makes decisions on applications for zoning amendments, conditional use permits, variances and subdivisions.

Email Town Clerk Jennifer Li to ask questions about the openings and/or to submit your application.

The application is due by Friday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.

The Town Council will interview and make appointments to the Planning Commission at a Tuesday, Feb. 13, meeting.

Donate to Christian Sbragia Memorial Fund

Christian Sbragia on the Bay Trail in 2020. Courtesy Nicole Sbragia.

Christian Sbragia, an educator in the East Palo Alto community who started the nonprofit CoolineKids, died on Jan. 5 at the age of 19 due to a suspected blood clot.

The East Palo Alto Academy Foundation, Sbragia's alma mater, is raising money to assist his family with funding for a memorial.

"Christian Sbragia was a passionate educator and leader, dedicated to serving the youth of East Palo Alto," the Christian Sbragia Memorial Fund page states.

The Almanac profiled Sbragia in 2022 as one of the area's promising high school graduates. Sbragia graduated from East Palo Alto Academy that year and had been studying ethnic studies at California State University, East Bay.

Donate at tinyurl.com/ChristianSbragiafund.

A memorial is expected in the spring, according to his family.

— Angela Swartz

Angela Swartz

