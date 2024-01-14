Community briefs: Ravenswood middle school celebrates grand opening, leaf blower rebates and more

The rebate offer is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are 60 $250 rebates remaining, according to a town newsletter. The town had 100 to give out.

Atherton residents who purchase a qualifying electric or battery-powered leaf blower from a local retailer or online can submit a rebate application online at surveymonkey.com/r/LeafBlowerRebate or download application from tinyurl.com/athertonleafrebate to drop off/mail along with proof of purchase at 80 Fair Oaks Lane Atherton, CA 94027.

The town of Atherton is giving residents who purchase an electric or battery-powered leaf blower a $250 rebate as it readies for its gas-powered leaf blower ban on July 1.

"Today is a celebration of the future we are building together for our students, and all that is still to come," officials said in a district Instagram post.

After over three years of design work and construction, the Ravenswood City School District celebrated the grand opening of the new Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

View the schedule and sign up for classes at athertonartsfoundation.org . Some classes are donated-based.

Classes take place in the foundation's Evans Center for the Arts in Holbrook-Palmer Park, 150 Watkins Ave.

New classes include sewing for kids and adults, art on the go, and knitting.

For more information and to apply, visit the town's website at ci.atherton.ca.us .

Applications are on the town's website or at Town Hall and submitted in the Office of the City Clerk at: 80 Fair Oaks Lane Atherton, CA 94027.

• Parks and Recreation Committee — one vacancy for a term expiring June 2026. It meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Special meetings may be called as needed throughout the year.

• Transportation, Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Committee — one vacancy for a term ending in June 2026. It meets on the fourth Tuesday of every other month at 4 p.m. Special meetings may be called as needed throughout the year.

The town of Atherton is seeking volunteers for the following committees. The City Council will make appointments:

A memorial is expected in the spring, according to his family.

The Almanac profiled Sbragia in 2022 as one of the area's promising high school graduates. Sbragia graduated from East Palo Alto Academy that year and had been studying ethnic studies at California State University, East Bay.

"Christian Sbragia was a passionate educator and leader, dedicated to serving the youth of East Palo Alto," the Christian Sbragia Memorial Fund page states.

The East Palo Alto Academy Foundation, Sbragia's alma mater, is raising money to assist his family with funding for a memorial.

Christian Sbragia, an educator in the East Palo Alto community who started the nonprofit CoolineKids, died on Jan. 5 at the age of 19 due to a suspected blood clot.

The Town Council will interview and make appointments to the Planning Commission at a Tuesday, Feb. 13, meeting.

Email Town Clerk Jennifer Li to ask questions about the openings and/or to submit your application.

The Planning Commission is in charge of the administration of the planning laws and policies of the town. It recommends ordinances and resolutions necessary to implement the general plan and adopted development policy to the Town Council. The commission also holds public hearings to administer the planning laws and policies of the town and makes decisions on applications for zoning amendments, conditional use permits, variances and subdivisions.

Meetings are held on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m.

The openings for District 1 and 3 are two-year terms, while Districts 2, 4 and 5 have four year terms.

Community briefs: Ravenswood middle school celebrates grand opening, leaf blower rebates and more