Weather: Light-to-moderate rain, gusty winds on Saturday

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for light to moderate rain and a gusty southwestern wind. Rain is expected to begin in the North Bay in the early morning, reaching the rest of the Bay Area in mid-to-late morning.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s on the coast, in the high 40s and low 50s around the bay, and in the high 40s inland. The cold front is expected to end next week, with warming temperatures by mid-week.

An advisory for small water craft went into effect at 9 p.m. on Friday and will remain in effect until approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday along the coast. Significant wave heights are expected.