Slocum tapped for third term as president of board of supervisors in '24

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has picked its new president and vice president, county officials said Tuesday.

Supervisor Warren Slocum was appointed as this year's president of the board, with Supervisor David Canepa selected as the vice president.

Slocum replaces outgoing President Dave Pine, who led the board in 2023.

This will be Slocum's third term since assuming office in 2013, and it will be also his last due to term limits.