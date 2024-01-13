Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who have died recently include:

• Trudy Lucy Bowman, 95, a Palo Alto resident who came to the city via New Zealand, Israel and San Francisco, who loved caring for babies, feeding people and showing hospitality and who actively volunteered for countless causes and nonprofits she believed in, including the Jewish Community Center, on Nov. 18, 2023.

• Joseph Robert Meyers, 78, a resident of Palo Alto and career technical writer who as a Renaissance man possessed talents spanning from mathematics to photography to bicycling to math tutoring at Eastside College Preparatory, and whose family was always at the forefront of his joyous life, on Oct. 12, 2023.

• Jean Elsa (Ganz) Sloss, 97, a former resident of Palo Alto and Portola Valley, who with her husband, Louis, was among the original 15 shareholders in Embarcadero Publishing Co., whose life was devoted to community and charity through co-founding Thomas Creek Ranch, an intentional community in Sonoma County, and the county's first hospice, and who was a loving mother and an accomplished tennis and pickleball player into her 90s, on Dec. 1, 2023.

• Joan Trewhitt, 93, a Woodside resident who worked in the airline industry and was married to her beloved husband, Wayne D. Trewhitt III, for 50 years, who loved skiing and sailing with her grandsons at Lake Tahoe and spending Christmases in Maui, on Dec. 23, 2023.