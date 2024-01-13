News

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 13, 2024, 7:34 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Courtesy iStock photos.

Trudy Lucy Bowman, 95, a Palo Alto resident who came to the city via New Zealand, Israel and San Francisco, who loved caring for babies, feeding people and showing hospitality and who actively volunteered for countless causes and nonprofits she believed in, including the Jewish Community Center, on Nov. 18, 2023.

Joseph Robert Meyers, 78, a resident of Palo Alto and career technical writer who as a Renaissance man possessed talents spanning from mathematics to photography to bicycling to math tutoring at Eastside College Preparatory, and whose family was always at the forefront of his joyous life, on Oct. 12, 2023.

Jean Elsa (Ganz) Sloss, 97, a former resident of Palo Alto and Portola Valley, who with her husband, Louis, was among the original 15 shareholders in Embarcadero Publishing Co., whose life was devoted to community and charity through co-founding Thomas Creek Ranch, an intentional community in Sonoma County, and the county's first hospice, and who was a loving mother and an accomplished tennis and pickleball player into her 90s, on Dec. 1, 2023.

Joan Trewhitt, 93, a Woodside resident who worked in the airline industry and was married to her beloved husband, Wayne D. Trewhitt III, for 50 years, who loved skiing and sailing with her grandsons at Lake Tahoe and spending Christmases in Maui, on Dec. 23, 2023.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Madelaine "Mad" Juri Vairora, 72, a former Menlo Park resident and Woodside High School graduate who kicked off her drama career at Canada College and later worked for the city of Fremont's Community Development Department, on Sept. 22, 2023.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/Obituaries.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: Local residents who have died recently

by Embarcadero Media staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 13, 2024, 7:34 am

Local residents who have died recently include:

Trudy Lucy Bowman, 95, a Palo Alto resident who came to the city via New Zealand, Israel and San Francisco, who loved caring for babies, feeding people and showing hospitality and who actively volunteered for countless causes and nonprofits she believed in, including the Jewish Community Center, on Nov. 18, 2023.

Joseph Robert Meyers, 78, a resident of Palo Alto and career technical writer who as a Renaissance man possessed talents spanning from mathematics to photography to bicycling to math tutoring at Eastside College Preparatory, and whose family was always at the forefront of his joyous life, on Oct. 12, 2023.

Jean Elsa (Ganz) Sloss, 97, a former resident of Palo Alto and Portola Valley, who with her husband, Louis, was among the original 15 shareholders in Embarcadero Publishing Co., whose life was devoted to community and charity through co-founding Thomas Creek Ranch, an intentional community in Sonoma County, and the county's first hospice, and who was a loving mother and an accomplished tennis and pickleball player into her 90s, on Dec. 1, 2023.

Joan Trewhitt, 93, a Woodside resident who worked in the airline industry and was married to her beloved husband, Wayne D. Trewhitt III, for 50 years, who loved skiing and sailing with her grandsons at Lake Tahoe and spending Christmases in Maui, on Dec. 23, 2023.

Madelaine "Mad" Juri Vairora, 72, a former Menlo Park resident and Woodside High School graduate who kicked off her drama career at Canada College and later worked for the city of Fremont's Community Development Department, on Sept. 22, 2023.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/Obituaries.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.