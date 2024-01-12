Blog: From Logger Supplies to Our Own Alice's Restaurant

During the 1960s, the area became a haven for counterculture adherents. Several large communes sprung up nearby. Regular patrons of the restaurant included Ken Kesey, gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson, and Joan Baez. Neil Young lived just up the road on a vast swath of property he owned.

The story of this charming place dates back to the earliest days of the 1900s, when the primary industry was logging. Those hard-working men needed tools, supplies, and groceries. Thus, said building was originally established as a general store, allowing local workers and residents someplace to obtain necessities.

It's also not to be confused with Alice's Restaurant, made famous in the eighteen-minute-long Arlo Guthrie song in 1967.

Tucked away deep in a blanket of redwood trees at the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and La Honda Road at what was known as "Four Corners," is a cozy eating establishment called Alice's Restaurant. Today, the area is known as Sky Londa.

If you head west on Highway 84, you will pass through lovely redwoods, La Honda, and San Gregorio before reaching Highway 1 on the coast.

From Alice's, you can head north on Skyline toward Highway 92, which can take you west to Half Moon Bay or east toward Crystal Springs Reservoir. If you head south from Alice's, you can enjoy lovely vistas along Skyline and continue through beautiful redwoods all the way to Santa Cruz via Highway 9.

Alice's Restaurant became a favorite spot for many people, including bikers. Throngs of motorcyclists made it a must stop during a day of touring, which remains the case today. It's also a stopping place for bicyclists.

A friend of mine was Neil's Road Manager, and he once gave me a personal tour of Neil's property in a rugged old Mercedes Benz pickup truck. This same friend also did the album cover artwork on Neil's Zuma Beach LP. However, I digress.

The pandemic proved to be a severe challenge to the Kerrs. However, business has rebounded to roughly 95% of the pre-pandemic days.

Subsequently, it became so popular that they served up to 1,500 people on a given weekend day.

Alice ran the "store" until she hung up her apron in 1976. Thirteen years later, brothers Jamie and Andy Kerr bought the place.

