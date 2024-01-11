News

Redwood City CFO halts legal fight over $889M school bond measures

Christopher Robell initially contested the 75-word ballot labels for two measures, deeming them misleading

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024, 12:06 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Christopher Robell, a retired CFO and resident of Redwood City, has retracted his lawsuit against San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church. The case, which focused on transparency issues of ballot labels for two key school bond measures, was dismissed over concerns regarding potential financial liabilities and costs.

Redwood City resident Christopher Robell dropped his case against San Mateo County Elections Chief Mark Church for allegedly publishing misleading voter information on two school bonds. Courtesy Mark Robell.

Robell's decision comes after a nearly year-long dispute centered on the Sequoia Union High School District's Measure W and the Redwood City School District's Measure S, substantial school bonds totaling $889.5 million. He initially contested the 75-word ballot labels for these measures, deeming them misleading, particularly in their presentation of how the funds would be utilized.

Under the settlement agreement, Robell dismissed his appeal, which he filed in June 2023, with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it regarding the November 2022 election or the issues raised in the original election contest.

Robell filed his original case in March 2023, but the case on May 10 was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Nicole Healy, who said Robell's allegations were "wholly unsubstantiated." She said that Robell failed to present any evidence demonstrating that the purportedly flawed ballot labels had any impact on the election results.

Despite dropping the case, Robell said he is adamant about the seriousness of his concerns.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This is not a frivolous case. It's about honesty and transparency in elections," he said. "It's not realistic or logical for one individual to bear the cost of this fight, but the problem persists."

He said he would continue expressing his First Amendment rights regarding these school bonds or future elections.

'This is not a frivolous case. It's about honesty and transparency in elections. It's not realistic or logical for one individual to bear the cost of this fight, but the problem persists.'

-Christopher Robell, retired CFO

Measure S, a $298 million bond for the Redwood City Elementary School District, and Measure W, a $591.5 million bond for the Sequoia Union High School District, both passed with overwhelming voter support in November 2022.

County Attorney John Nibbelin said the county was "pleased that this appeal has been dismissed and that the will of the voters in their approval of the school bonds authorized by Measures S and W will be implemented."

"This outcome upholds the trial court's well-reasoned decision concluding that Mr. Robell's post-election challenge lacked merit on both the law and the facts and that Mr. Church complied with the law," Nibbelin said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Michelle Iracheta
   
Michelle Iracheta is the editor at the Redwood City Pulse. Her work has appeared in the Houston Chronicle, the Las Vegas Review-Journal, The Seattle Times and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Michelle, a Houston native, enjoys spending time with her mini doodle, Kooper. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Redwood City CFO halts legal fight over $889M school bond measures

Christopher Robell initially contested the 75-word ballot labels for two measures, deeming them misleading

by Michelle Iracheta / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 11, 2024, 12:06 pm

Christopher Robell, a retired CFO and resident of Redwood City, has retracted his lawsuit against San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church. The case, which focused on transparency issues of ballot labels for two key school bond measures, was dismissed over concerns regarding potential financial liabilities and costs.

Robell's decision comes after a nearly year-long dispute centered on the Sequoia Union High School District's Measure W and the Redwood City School District's Measure S, substantial school bonds totaling $889.5 million. He initially contested the 75-word ballot labels for these measures, deeming them misleading, particularly in their presentation of how the funds would be utilized.

Under the settlement agreement, Robell dismissed his appeal, which he filed in June 2023, with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it regarding the November 2022 election or the issues raised in the original election contest.

Robell filed his original case in March 2023, but the case on May 10 was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Nicole Healy, who said Robell's allegations were "wholly unsubstantiated." She said that Robell failed to present any evidence demonstrating that the purportedly flawed ballot labels had any impact on the election results.

Despite dropping the case, Robell said he is adamant about the seriousness of his concerns.

"This is not a frivolous case. It's about honesty and transparency in elections," he said. "It's not realistic or logical for one individual to bear the cost of this fight, but the problem persists."

He said he would continue expressing his First Amendment rights regarding these school bonds or future elections.

Measure S, a $298 million bond for the Redwood City Elementary School District, and Measure W, a $591.5 million bond for the Sequoia Union High School District, both passed with overwhelming voter support in November 2022.

County Attorney John Nibbelin said the county was "pleased that this appeal has been dismissed and that the will of the voters in their approval of the school bonds authorized by Measures S and W will be implemented."

"This outcome upholds the trial court's well-reasoned decision concluding that Mr. Robell's post-election challenge lacked merit on both the law and the facts and that Mr. Church complied with the law," Nibbelin said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.