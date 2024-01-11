Redwood City CFO halts legal fight over $889M school bond measures

Christopher Robell, a retired CFO and resident of Redwood City, has retracted his lawsuit against San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church. The case, which focused on transparency issues of ballot labels for two key school bond measures, was dismissed over concerns regarding potential financial liabilities and costs.

Robell's decision comes after a nearly year-long dispute centered on the Sequoia Union High School District's Measure W and the Redwood City School District's Measure S, substantial school bonds totaling $889.5 million. He initially contested the 75-word ballot labels for these measures, deeming them misleading, particularly in their presentation of how the funds would be utilized.

Under the settlement agreement, Robell dismissed his appeal, which he filed in June 2023, with prejudice, meaning he cannot refile it regarding the November 2022 election or the issues raised in the original election contest.

Robell filed his original case in March 2023, but the case on May 10 was dismissed by Superior Court Judge Nicole Healy, who said Robell's allegations were "wholly unsubstantiated." She said that Robell failed to present any evidence demonstrating that the purportedly flawed ballot labels had any impact on the election results.

Despite dropping the case, Robell said he is adamant about the seriousness of his concerns.