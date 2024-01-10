News

Repaired Holbrook-Palmer Park playground reopens, community surveyed for possible new structure

by Joshua Picazo / Contributor

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 10, 2024, 1:52 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Atherton officials are seeking feedback from community members on the future of a playground Holbrook-Palmer Park at 150 Watkins Ave. Photo by Angela Swartz.

The Atherton City Council will consider whether to build a new play structure for older children in its only public park.

When Holbrook-Palmer Park's older children's play structure (for ages 5-12) was found to be in need of repairs due to structural problems last February, the City Council moved to fund over $65,000 in upgrades and survey the community about a potential purchase of a new structure.

The repairs, part of what's called the Holbrook-Palmer Park Access and Circulation Improvements project, were recently completed and the play structure reopened in August, Director of Public Works Robert Ovadia said.

"This project was partially funded with funds from Santa Clara County and the California Parks Department," he added.

Stanford Mitigation funds are administered by Santa Clara County and were part of an agreement between San Mateo and Santa Clara counties that saw several projects funded by the university including the Holbrook-Park Park repairs.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The need for repairs was found last February during a routine inspection that found "significant deterioration" and then led to a subsequent taping off of the playground for safety reasons.

Early feedback favors swings, upgraded restrooms

Input from the community has revealed what locals would like to see if the playground is completely rebuilt and how often they visit.

At the time that initial repairs were discussed during a city council meeting, Ovadia said building a new structure would be about twice the cost of the repairs alone (roughly $150,000 to $200,000) due to the cost of installations.

A survey revealed that a little over 80% of those who responded thus far visit the park at least once a month, with over 42% visiting weekly.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Most respondents are also hoping to see swings added if a new structure is built at the park, as well as upgraded restrooms.

When asked what sort of theme for the potential new playground they would prefer, the most popular answer was "nature inspired," with a traditional or fitness-focused structure trailing.

Shade was also a high priority for many who visit the park.

Participants in the survey were also asked about preferences for color in the new structure and 66% responded with a green/tan/brown color scheme.

While a majority of visitors come from within Atherton (53%), 31% are from Menlo Park and 13% are from Redwood City.

Other changes that may be coming to the park include pickleball courts, which Atherton residents strongly supported in a survey last year.

The survey for the playground will remain open until the end of January, after which the City Council will discuss the possibility of funding a new playground.

Related story: After finding structural problems, Atherton council OKs $70K in repairs to Holbrook-Palmer Park playground

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Repaired Holbrook-Palmer Park playground reopens, community surveyed for possible new structure

by Joshua Picazo / Contributor

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 10, 2024, 1:52 pm

The Atherton City Council will consider whether to build a new play structure for older children in its only public park.

When Holbrook-Palmer Park's older children's play structure (for ages 5-12) was found to be in need of repairs due to structural problems last February, the City Council moved to fund over $65,000 in upgrades and survey the community about a potential purchase of a new structure.

The repairs, part of what's called the Holbrook-Palmer Park Access and Circulation Improvements project, were recently completed and the play structure reopened in August, Director of Public Works Robert Ovadia said.

"This project was partially funded with funds from Santa Clara County and the California Parks Department," he added.

Stanford Mitigation funds are administered by Santa Clara County and were part of an agreement between San Mateo and Santa Clara counties that saw several projects funded by the university including the Holbrook-Park Park repairs.

The need for repairs was found last February during a routine inspection that found "significant deterioration" and then led to a subsequent taping off of the playground for safety reasons.

Early feedback favors swings, upgraded restrooms

Input from the community has revealed what locals would like to see if the playground is completely rebuilt and how often they visit.

At the time that initial repairs were discussed during a city council meeting, Ovadia said building a new structure would be about twice the cost of the repairs alone (roughly $150,000 to $200,000) due to the cost of installations.

A survey revealed that a little over 80% of those who responded thus far visit the park at least once a month, with over 42% visiting weekly.

Most respondents are also hoping to see swings added if a new structure is built at the park, as well as upgraded restrooms.

When asked what sort of theme for the potential new playground they would prefer, the most popular answer was "nature inspired," with a traditional or fitness-focused structure trailing.

Shade was also a high priority for many who visit the park.

Participants in the survey were also asked about preferences for color in the new structure and 66% responded with a green/tan/brown color scheme.

While a majority of visitors come from within Atherton (53%), 31% are from Menlo Park and 13% are from Redwood City.

Other changes that may be coming to the park include pickleball courts, which Atherton residents strongly supported in a survey last year.

The survey for the playground will remain open until the end of January, after which the City Council will discuss the possibility of funding a new playground.

Related story: After finding structural problems, Atherton council OKs $70K in repairs to Holbrook-Palmer Park playground

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.