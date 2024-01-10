Rainy Wednesday weather

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Wednesday calls for up to 80% chance of rain during the day, with up to 50% chance of rainfall at night.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s in the region, with some areas around the bay dropping into the lower 40s.

Forecasters said another frontal boundary will move through the region providing more rainfall on Wednesday. The system is expected to focus on the Central Coast. The North Bay can anticipate rain up to one-fourth of an inch in the coastal ranges, with rain-shadowed valley areas likely to see lesser amounts.

Colder conditions are also expected in the region after the frontal passage on Wednesday morning.

A Frost Advisory is issued for the Southern Salinas Valley, Lake San Antonio and the interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park through 10 a.m. Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be also in effect from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday for the San Francisco Bay Shoreline and North Bay Shoreline.