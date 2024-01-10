Eshoo backs Simitian to succeed her in Congress

With the primary election for the coveted Silicon Valley congressional seat less than two months away, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian has received a key endorsement in his bid for Congress: U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

Eshoo, D-Menlo Park, who has represented Silicon Valley for 31 years and who announced last November that she is stepping down at the end of her current term, said Wednesday, Jan. 10, that she is endorsing Simitian.

"This special place calls for a top-notch representative, and I believe that there is one person who has the ability to represent the people of this special place, and that is Joe Simitian," Eshoo said in a video statement.

She called Simitian a "seasoned and effective legislator" and pointed to the more than 150 locally elected officials who have endorsed his candidacy.

"Integrity, experience, determination — that's Joe Simitan, and I am so proud to endorse him for Congress," she said.