Fan who broke into Steph Curry's home to get an autograph turned himself in, Atherton police say

The man arrested for allegedly breaking into the Atherton home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in October to ask for an autograph turned himself in on Dec. 19, according to Atherton police.

At around 7:40 p.m., Sheng Gao, 19, a Cupertino resident and international exchange student, self-surrendered to the warrant at the Atherton Police Department, said Atherton police Cmdr. Dan Larsen in an email.

Police then issued Gao was a promise to appear with a new court date of Feb. 20. He was released on his signed promise to appear.

Curry was not home at the time of the break-in but the family nanny and his three children were, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Gao walked up to Curry's security gate at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, the DA's Office wrote in a case summary. He pressed the "Call" button and the "Ring" button and the gate opened. He then walked into the home after checking the unlocked front door.