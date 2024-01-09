Fan who broke into Steph Curry's home to get an autograph turned himself in, Atherton police say

The man arrested for allegedly breaking into the Atherton home of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in October to ask for an autograph turned himself in on Dec. 19, according to Atherton police.
At around 7:40 p.m., Sheng Gao, 19, a Cupertino resident and international exchange student, self-surrendered to the warrant at the Atherton Police Department, said Atherton police Cmdr. Dan Larsen in an email.
Police then issued Gao was a promise to appear with a new court date of Feb. 20. He was released on his signed promise to appear.
Curry was not home at the time of the break-in but the family nanny and his three children were, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Gao walked up to Curry's security gate at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 15, the DA's Office wrote in a case summary. He pressed the "Call" button and the "Ring" button and the gate opened. He then walked into the home after checking the unlocked front door.
Atherton police officers found Gao walking along El Camino Real. The nanny and surveillance footage helped confirm he was the man in the Curry home, Wagstaffe said.
The Palo Alto Daily Post first reported that Gao surrendered.
— Angela Swartz
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
"Fan who broke into Steph Curry's home" isn't this a little sensational and misleading? An earlier story said hi buzzed the driveway gate and was let in. When he got to the door it was open and he entered. When he was asked to leave he left. Now that may amount to bad decisions, never enter a house unless invited in, but it seems to fall far short of "broke in". Unless there is something not reporter here or in the previous article then he should get a warning and move on. Curry should take a look at his security and talk to the nanny about locking the door and not buzzing in people.
Registered user
Atherton: other
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
This article is a travesty. This prosecution is a travesty.
The accused person rang the gate intercom and was buzzed in. The front door to the house was open. When he was asked to leave, he did.
This is not a break-in. No actual crime was committed.
Was the best possible judgment used? Perhaps not. This is not a crime.
I think the Curry family should ask for the charges to be dropped.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
At best this is a trespass, most assuredly not a burglary. The trespass is even questionable given he was given access to the property when he rang for entry. He was given tacit approval to enter the property when the gate was opened for him. The charges should be dropped as they never should have been filed. And the Almanac should be ashamed for its inflammatory headline. There was NO break in.