Chilly temperatures Monday

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Monday calls for mostly sunny skies, with some residents likely to have patchy frost and up to 80% chance of showers in their area.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in the region, with some interior areas dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecasters expect a cold start to the morning with temps away from the immediate coastline dropping into the mid or upper 20s to mid-30s with frost or freeze headlines issued until 10 a.m Monday. Afternoon temps are projected to reach the 50s in most of the region, with elevated areas anticipated to reach the 40s.

The NWS expects clouds will increase from the north of the Bay Area throughout the day as a weak weather system approaches. Warmer conditions are likely across the North Bay and greater Bay Area on Monday night.

A Freeze Warning is issued until 10 a.m. Monday for the Southern Salinas Valley and the interior Monterey County, including Pinnacles National Park. A Frost Advisory is also in effect for interior Monterey County on Tuesday morning as temps are expected to cool into the upper 20s in the highest peaks to mid-30s elsewhere.