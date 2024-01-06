News

Photos: Work still ongoing on Highway 84 near Woodside

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 6, 2024, 9:56 am 0
Caltrans is still continuing work to fix Highway 84 near Woodside, which slid 250 feet after a storm last March, according to a Jan. 5 Caltrans newsletter. Crews worked during the holiday weeks and during rainy weather when possible, said Caltrans spokesperson Alejandro Lopez in an email.

The roadway, between Foxhill and Portola Valley roads, was completely shut down until July when Caltrans reopened it for one-way traffic.

Ongoing work on the project includes permanent repairs on the lower slope, work on the drainage system, forming wailing beams, and culvert and vegetation control.

Upcoming work includes lower slope repair and landscaping the upper slope.

Background on the shutdown

The damaged area, also called La Honda Road, is east of Highway 35, and traffic had to detour on Old La Honda and Kings Mountain roads during the full closure.

Two-way traffic isn't expected to be reopened until March of 2024 at the earliest, and could take until May, according to Caltrans.

To sign up for the newsletter with updates on the project, email SR84slideupdates@dot.ca.gov.

For updates on slide repairs, go to tinyurl.com/highway84updatesite.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

